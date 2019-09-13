Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Alexander Shprygin

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Alexander Shprygin, a former member of the Executive Committee and other committees of the Football Union of Russia, guilty of discrimination in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The investigation proceedings against Mr Shprygin referred to media statements and content published on social media in 2014 and 2015.

In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Shprygin had breached art. 22 (Discrimination and defamation) of the FIFA Code of Ethics and, as a result, sanctioned him with a ban for two years from taking part in any football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 10,000 has been imposed on Mr Shprygin.