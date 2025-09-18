FIFA publishes 2025 edition of Legal Handbook

FIFA has today published the 2025 edition of its Legal Handbook, which again features a unique overview of the latest regulations, legal guides, documents and circulars issued by world football’s governing body, thus providing valuable support to the international football community.

The 2025 edition contains the recent changes and amendments to the most relevant FIFA regulations and rules, including the up-to-date versions of the FIFA Governance Regulations, the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players and the FIFA Clearing House Regulations, amongst others.