Relive: FIFA Football Law Annual Review

Inaugural FIFA Football Law Annual Review was held on 15 February

Event was live streamed on FIFA.com

The most important regulatory changes and decisions of the last year were shared

Zurich’s Home of Football played host to the FIFA Football Law Annual Review on 15 February 2019.

The new initiative is designed to share the most important regulatory changes and decisions of the last year with representatives of national associations, leagues, clubs and players’ unions, as well as professionals in the legal field.

With one of the fundamental pillars of FIFA 2.0 being transparency, FIFA is opening its doors on a yearly basis to present facts, figures and insights relating to the regulatory work and case law of its decision-making authorities and independent bodies, in addition to the most significant CAS proceedings prompted by FIFA decisions.

The FIFA Football Law Annual Review was live streamed on FIFA.com. Details on the event, programme schedule and speakers, can be found here.