FIFA Disciplinary Committee decisions on Brazil v. Argentina match

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has reached its decisions in relation to the abandoned Brazil v. Argentina match in the preliminary competition for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on 5 September 2021.

After a thorough investigation of the various factual elements and in light of the applicable regulations, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided that the match should be replayed on a date and at a location to be decided by FIFA.

In addition, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has concluded that the abandonment of the match stemmed from several deficiencies of the parties involved towards their respective responsibilities and/or obligations in connection with the former. As such, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has also decided:

1. to order the Brazilian Football Association to pay a fine of CHF 500,000 with respect to infringements related to order and security; 2. to order the Argentinian Football Association to pay a fine of CHF 200,000 with respect to its failure to comply with its obligations in relation to order and security, the preparation of and its participation in the match; 3. to order the Brazilian Football Association and the Argentinian Football Association to each pay a fine of CHF 50,000 as a result of the abandonment of the match; 4. to suspend the Argentinian players Emiliano Buendía, Emiliano Martínez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero for two (2) matches each for not complying with the FIFA Return to Football International Match Protocol.