Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Mr Rosnick Grant

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Rosnick Grant, the former national head coordinator of referees of the Haitian Football Association (FHF), guilty of having abused his position, as well as of having committed acts of sexual harassment and abuse, including coercion and threats, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The aforementioned ethics proceedings are part of an extensive investigation into the FHF, in which several officials were identified as having allegedly been involved in acts of systematic sexual abuse against female football players and coaches (participating either as principals, accomplices or instigators) in the period between 2011 and 2020. Several FHF officials have already been sanctioned in this respect. In the case of Mr Grant, his conduct occurred between 2011 and 2021, and was related to sexual harassment and abuse, as well as threats and coercion (to prevent the reporting of such sexual abuse) towards female referees, and taking advantage of his position of authority in Haitian football refereeing in exchange for sexual favours.

In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Grant had breached art. 23 (Protection of physical and mental integrity) and art. 25 (Abuse of position) of the FIFA Code of Ethics and sanctioned him with a lifetime ban from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 100,000 has been imposed on Mr Grant.