FIFA launches first edition of Executive Programme in Commercial Legal

High-level academic and professional initiative tailored for experienced sports lawyers seeking to specialise in commercial law in the football industry

First programme dedicated exclusively to commercial legal matters in football, thereby providing a unique and timely opportunity in the legal education landscape

First edition of the programme runs from October 2025 to April 2026

Despite the central role that commercial law plays in the global football economy – from sponsorship and media rights to digital innovation and intellectual property – International Education Programs have not yet addressed those areas through an industry-specific lens. FIFA has therefore launched the first edition of the Executive Programme in Commercial Legal to fill that gap.

The vast majority of legal positions in football and across organised sport are now in commercial law, making it one of the most in-demand and strategically valuable areas of legal expertise.

Clubs, leagues, member associations and commercial partners increasingly seek lawyers with strong capabilities in negotiation, brand protection, digital regulation and cross-border transactions.