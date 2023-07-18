What is it?

Goal-line technology is a technical means of instantly determining whether the whole of the ball has crossed the goal line. Goal-line technology continues to be a staple in the football world since it was first implemented in 2014.

How does it work?

The technology must provide a clearly indicate whether the ball has fully crossed the line. This information will serve to assist the referee in taking their final decision. The information is transmitted within one second which ensures an immediate response from the referee. Only the match officials are receive the signal on their watches. The system uses 14 high-speed cameras mounted on the catwalk of the stadium/under the roof. The data from the cameras is used to create a 3D animation to visualise the decision to the fans on TV and on the giant screen inside the stadium.

How was it tested?

The IFAB decided on 5 July 2012 that the potential use of goal-line technology was to be implemented in the Laws of the Game and a certification procedure should control the quality of goal-line technology systems. All competition stadiums are tested by an independent test institutes before the start of the tournament. Moreover, the referee checks the system before the start of each match to see if it is turned on and correctly calibrated.

Breaking down Goal-Line Technology

FAQs ﻿

Here you can find answers and further clarification to the most frequently asked questions.

Does goal-line technology use the same cameras as semi-automated offside technology? No, the high-speed cameras of goal-line technologies are purely focused on the two goal areas and do not cover the entire field of play. Therefore, the cameras are not used for semi-automated offside technology.

What happens if goal-line technology does not work? If goal-line technology does not work, the teams will be informed and video match officials will review possible goal-line incidents with the available cameras.