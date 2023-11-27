New innovations developed with Technology Partner Lenovo shine at the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Lenovo is FIFA’s official technology partner for FIFA World Cup 2026™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™

As well as being the most inclusive sporting event in history, this FIFA World Cup™ has seen a number of technological innovations

Referee View, Player Avatars and the Football AI Pro analysis tool have enriched the competition

A historical group stage has successfully been completed at the FIFA World Cup 2026™, and now the highly anticipated round of 32 is underway. In addition to seeing new teams in a fresh, expanded 48-team format, a number of technological innovations have added significantly to the beautiful game and experience of it at the tournament. Developed over recent years with FIFA’s Official Technology Partner Lenovo, the Referee View, Player Avatars and Football AI Pro have enriched the tournament with first-of-their-kind innovations.

Referee View Referee View is the output of a small, lightweight video camera securely worn on the main official’s head that captures the referee’s point of view during matches. It has been in use for all group stage games, recording and transmitting high-definition video and audio in real-time that have been integrated live into the broadcast as well as being used for post-match footage.

Lenovo provides a stabilised feed using their proprietary algorithm which is capable of correcting imperfections in the original feed, most notably excessive movement. Referee View has been a highlight of the group stage matches, offering spectacular angles of long-distance shots, great dribbles or simply highlighting the intensity of the action on the field. Player avatars used for advanced semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) and the SAOT animation One of the most notable innovations at the FIFA World Cup 2026 is the offside replay using more realistic player avatars. This end product was made possible through another innovation developed by FIFA and Lenovo. Lenovo provided all the technical expertise to create player scans of all 1,248 of the participating players in the build-up to the tournament. Mastering the complex logistics of getting 3D scanners to all 48 teams allowed for avatars to be created for every player at the FIFA World Cup™.

These avatars have been exclusively used for the advanced semi-automated offside technology system providing precise measurements of the players to enhance player tracking during offside assessments, as well setting a new standard for the 3D visualisations using the photographic elements of the avatars. The latter has allowed the display of the offside decisions to be more realistic and easier to understand. This first-of-a-kind project is testimony to the technical expertise provided Lenovo in using its hardware and applying AI in the process of avatar creation thus making this technology viable for use at such an unprecedented scale.