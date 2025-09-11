FIFA Innovation Programme showcases progress and drives new solutions

Four innovation challenges launched to attract global technology solutions in football

Two new members join the FIFA Innovation Programme in the areas of Sustainability and Officiating Technology

Fan-engagement technologies successfully trialled at FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

FIFA today announced the latest milestones in the FIFA Innovation Programme, highlighting recent progress and unveiling new opportunities for technology providers to help shape the future of football. Relaunched in February this year to accelerate innovation across the game, the programme has facilitated real-world trials, helped to forge new partnerships and expanded its network of members. At the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, three organisations, which were selected through the FIFA Innovation Portal, successfully piloted fan-engagement technologies. Featuring innovations ranging from immersive digital platforms to real-time interaction tools, the trials provided insights into the way in which new solutions can enhance fan experiences both inside and outside stadiums.

Under the Football Video Support (FVS) challenge, FIFA evaluated multiple proposals for a cost-effective, stand-alone video support system tailored to competitions with more limited financial and human resources. A shortlist of 12 providers was drawn up and shared with FIFA Member Associations, several of which have embarked on, or are preparing, FVS trials in the coming months. This initiative reflects FIFA’s commitment to making officiating technologies more widely accessible. In addition, two organisations have joined the group of FIFA Innovation Programme members:

RSI SPORTS Group is attempting to build a new turf system with multiple proposed sustainability benefits, including recyclable materials and innovative construction techniques.

VBSV Ouigoal is attempting to implement a low-cost alternative to existing Goal Line Technology systems using cameras integrated within the goal frame.

Both organisations are working with FIFA to further develop and refine their solutions. Looking ahead, FIFA has launched four new innovation challenges focused on artificial intelligence, refereeing and talent development. Companies, including start-ups and research organisations from across the world, are invited to submit proposals via the FIFA Innovation Portal. Applications are now open for solutions under the following challenges:

Through these latest challenges, FIFA continues to position the FIFA Innovation Programme as a global platform for advancing technology, sustainability and development in football. Organisations can submit their solutions and find more information about the initiative in the FIFA Innovation Programme section of Inside FIFA.