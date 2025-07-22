FIFA Quality Programme announces Signify as a FIFA Preferred Provider for Floodlights.

FIFA is happy to announce Signify as a FIFA Preferred Provider for Floodlights within the framework of the FIFA Quality Programme for Floodlights.

This recognises Signify as an industry leader in relation to the technical standards for floodlights launched in 2023.

What is the FIFA Preferred Provider scheme?

A FIFA Preferred Provider (FPP) is a company with extensive experience and expertise in the floodlights industry. As part of the initiative, FPPs benefit from a closer working relationship with the FIFA Quality Programme team, including through research projects, to help develop technical standards.

Ensuring high standards for Floodlights

The FPP licence builds on the benchmark of the FIFA Quality Programme for Floodlights, an initiative that supports stadium owners when selecting and installing floodlight systems to meet the necessary standards of quality and performance. These testing standards are available for floodlight systems designed for football stadiums, training sites, beach soccer arenas and indoor futsal courts.

Providing high-quality illumination is important in order to keep up with the demanding nature of modern-day sport. Optimal lighting conditions are not only vital for player performance and broadcasting reasons, but also for the successful delivery and implementation of optical-based technologies, including video assistant referee technology, goal-line technology and optical tracking systems.

Becoming a FIFA Preferred Provider