FIFA World Cup 26™: Recognising Truth, Reconciliation and Indigenous Engagement in Canada

The FIFA World Cup 26™ will bring together millions of people from around the world to celebrate football across Canada, Mexico and the United States. In Canada, 30 September is observed as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. This day honours survivors of the residential school system, remembers the children who never returned home, and recognises the collective harm done to Indigenous Peoples together with their resilience. It also reflects the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s (TRC’s) 94 Calls to Action, which include the role of sport and major events in advancing reconciliation. While this National Day is unique to Canada, the recognition and celebration of Indigenous Peoples is shared across all three host countries. In Mexico, Indigenous Peoples represent a living heritage that is integral to the country’s identity. With 23.2 million people self-identifying as Indigenous according to the last population census, 68 Indigenous languages and 364 linguistic variants, their voices, traditions, and cultural practices continue to shape Mexico’s social fabric. Their contributions are visible in art, music, cuisine, and community practices that have become symbols of Mexico’s national identity. In the United States, the more than 9 million American Indians, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians have provided foundational contributions and innovations across the country and within their sovereign lands, in addition to vast cultural influences in art, language, and sports. The FIFA World Cup 26 provides an opportunity to reflect this richness on an international stage, and to reaffirm the recognition and protection of Indigenous Peoples’ rights. From Canada’s focus on reconciliation and engagement, to Mexico’s celebration of linguistic and cultural diversity, and the United States’ efforts to promote Indigenous participation, each country brings a unique perspective to this ongoing effort. More recently, FIFA and Host Cities marked the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples by highlighting these collaborative efforts, which reflect a growing dedication to engaging Indigenous Peoples through sport and major events.