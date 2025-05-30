FIFA brings accessible experiences for all fans to enjoy inaugural Club World Cup

FIFA to provide sensory support, audio-descriptive commentary, tactile boards and more

FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ attendees will be able to enjoy the inaugural 32-team tournament with accessibility resources available free of charge

Initiative aligned with FIFA’s ongoing focus on social responsibility and inclusivity

FIFA is dedicated to making sure that all of our fans – including those with disabilities – have an excellent experience at this year’s inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™.

With accessible ticketing and seating, mobility assistance, sensory bags, and audio descriptive commentary, world football's governing body is working hard to provide all the services and support that our fans with disabilities need to have a world-class experience during the historic event.

With the tournament featuring 32 of the world’s greatest clubs and 63 matches over 30 days, all competing for the title of Club World Champion, it will truly be a showcase of the best vs. the best in club football. Teams will have to have shown excellence over the past tournament cycle to be selected and play each other in the greatest, most inclusive and merit-based club competition in history.

There are 11 Host Cities across the United States, all of which will showcase the passion of football and its fans. Across these cities – Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Miami, Nashville, New York New Jersey, Orlando, Pasadena, Philadelphia, Seattle and Washington D.C. – accessibility resources will be available to help fans enjoy the games.

Sensory Bags and Sensory Rooms

For some of our fans, the noise and excitement of the crowd during a match can be overwhelming. To make sure every supporter has the chance to enjoy the game, KultureCity is providing a limited amount of sensory bags at all FIFA Club World Cup 2025 venues, equipped with noise-cancelling headphones, fidget tools, and communication devices. The bags will be available at fan services booths. Fans can also use the social stories and communication tools in the KultureCity app to prepare for the matchday experience.

In addition to the sensory bags, the majority of FIFA Club World Cup stadiums offer KultureCity sensory rooms or spaces – specially designed rooms with a variety of features including low lighting, soundproofing, textured art and soft seating. These rooms allow fans to have a calm and quiet space to retreat to during matches. For more information, fans can visit the stadium page on the FIFA Tournament App.

Ticketing

Accessible seats will be available for all matches during this year’s FIFA Club World Cup. FIFA is offering three categories of accessible tickets: wheelchair user and companion seats, easy access standard seats, and easy access amenity seats. Tickets can be purchased at FIFA.com/Tickets, and the various types of accessible seats can be found using the filters.

Wheelchair user seats are designed so that individuals who want or need to stay in their own wheelchairs can do so. Companion seats are usually folding chairs that can be placed next to the wheelchair position.

Easy access standard seats are also known as movable armrest seats. These seats are available for individuals with disabilities or limited mobility who do not need wheelchair seating but require seating close to accessible amenities, such as accessible toilets. These seats feature minimal step access and often have movable armrests or no armrests.

Easy access amenity seats are similar to easy access standard, but generally provide additional legroom which can accommodate someone’s crutches, cane or even service animal. Ticketholders with service animals who do not require particular accessible seating features are welcome to sit in any ticketed location and are not restricted to these three seating categories.

Mobility Assistance

Mobility assistance services will be provided at every match to assist wheelchair users, people with limited mobility, and people with other disabilities that need help to get from the stadium entrances to their seats. Dedicated mobility assistance staff will be readily available in all stadiums to provide wheelchair escorts and wayfinding assistance.

Audio-Descriptive Commentary

Audio-descriptive commentary is a service that enhances the match experience for blind and partially sighted fans, as well as fans with sensory sensitivity. Commentators provide narration over and above a standard radio commentary, describing significant visual information taking place during the match such as body language, facial expressions, the scene on the pitch and the movement of the ball. FIFA will offer audio descriptive commentary in English and Spanish at the majority of FIFA Club World Cup matches, including the opening and closing ceremonies.

Accessible Innovations

FIFA will be utilising several products during the FIFA Club World Cup with the aim of enhancing the fan experience.

With the support of Seattle FWC2026, OneCourt tactile broadcast boards will be available at FIFA Club World Cup matches in Seattle and Atlanta for local fans and members of the community.

The boards emit vibrations which allow blind or partially sighted fans to experience the match in real-time. The tactile broadcast boards can be paired with closed-circuit radio broadcasts or audio-descriptive commentary to provide a more immersive experience.

Tournament App Accessibility

The FIFA Tournament App is designed with accessibility in mind, helping all fans enjoy a more inclusive matchday experience.

App accessibility features include:

- adjustable font size for easier reading - customisable colour contrast for improved visibility - captions on videos to support deaf and hard of hearing users

Each stadium has a dedicated section within the app, as well as on FIFA.com, where fans can learn about venue-specific accessibility services. This includes further information on mobility assistance, sensory services, accessible seating, and availability of services like closed captioning.