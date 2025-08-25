New safeguarding training in Nepal to benefit broader community

All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) launches national safeguarding plan with support from FIFA Forward Development Programme

Initiative aims to improve safety in football and change attitudes in the community

Safeguarding training is held in alignment with a new U-14 national competition

The All Nepal Football Association (ANFA), with the support of funding from the FIFA Forward Development Programme, is launching a comprehensive and formal safeguarding plan to be implemented nationwide. Female participation in Nepal has seen a recent boost through the work of ANFA and engagement with FIFA programmes, with the national safeguarding plan a natural progression to ensure all participants can enjoy football in a safe and supportive environment. Traditions such as Chhaupadi and Deuki have not entirely been eliminated and women's empowerment remains a priority in Nepal. With these factors in mind, the safeguarding plan aims to address change not just in football, but in broader community attitudes. The first stage of the plan is training sessions for 49 female Safeguarding Officers, representing each of ANFA’s district football associations.

“This programme is a significant step toward promoting safe and inclusive environments in football by empowering female representatives at grassroots level,” said ANFA’s Safeguarding Officer, Kripa Sharma. “With our collective voice, the movement to create a safe footballing space is only getting stronger.” The training sessions are designed to equip participants with the knowledge and tools to ensure tournaments are prepared with child safety as paramount. Safeguarding Officers will be taught to assess risks and act on concerns, initiate awareness sessions with players, collaborate with local government, and engage empathetically and proactively as community leaders. Once qualified, the Safeguarding Officers will hold workshops in their district on recognising abuse, reporting mechanisms, rights of children and girls, and building community awareness. By integrating sports with safeguarding education, ANFA aims to transform traditional mindsets.