FIFA REWARDS
FIFA+
FIFA STORE
FIFA COLLECT
Language
English
TOURNAMENTS & EVENTS
MATCHES & STATS
NEWS
RANKINGS
TICKETS & HOSPITALITY
PLAY
INSIDE FIFA
More
TOURNAMENTS & EVENTS
MATCHES & STATS
NEWS
RANKINGS
TICKETS & HOSPITALITY
PLAY
INSIDE FIFA
Human rights
Human rights and anti-discrimination
Strategy and policy
Protecting players
Human rights & anti-discrimination in tournaments
Toolkit and guides
Documents
No Discrimination
FIFA Social Media Protection Service
Safeguarding and Child Protection
Grievance Mechanism
Latest from Safeguarding
Organisation
Food donated from FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches delivers boost to Philadelphia community
8 Jul 2026
Safeguarding
Safeguarding & Anti-Discrimination Venue Managers’ crucial role at FIFA World Cup 2026
29 Jun 2026
Organisation
Council of Europe Committee of Ministers delegation visits the Home of FIFA
27 May 2026
Women's Football
FIFA, GIZ and La Guilde webinar highlights how women’s football can drive lasting social change
8 Apr 2026
FIFA Council
Landmark Safeguarding Policy to strengthen protection across global football
2 Apr 2026
Talent development
Kyrgyz Republic football takes another step forward with FIFA Talent Academy milestone event
25 Mar 2026
FIFA Council
FIFA Council highlights power of football and the FIFA World Cup™ to build bridges and promote peace
19 Mar 2026
Legal
FIFA launches parental handbook to support families navigating agent representation in youth football
12 Mar 2026
Legal
FIFA publishes new edition of Guide to Submitting a Minor Application
18 Feb 2026
Talent development
FIFA Talent Academy Milestone Event in Anguilla a 'dream come true'
27 Jan 2026
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (October 2025)
5 Nov 2025
Social Responsibility
YourSide officially launches, providing support and guidance to those affected by abuse in football
8 Oct 2025
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (September 2025)
4 Oct 2025
Safeguarding
New safeguarding training in Nepal to benefit broader community
25 Aug 2025
Safeguarding
Creating safe spaces for all: FIFA organises safeguarding workshops in Morocco, England and Paraguay
15 Aug 2025
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (July 2025)
1 Aug 2025
Safeguarding
FIFA, African Union Sports Council and CAF share insightful discussions on safeguarding
12 Jun 2025
Organisation
Council of Europe Committee visits Home of FIFA as collaboration continues
23 May 2025
FIFA Foundation
Safe Football Support Unit appoints lead
30 Apr 2025
President
FIFA President tells children’s rights summit that “football is a magic tool for education”
4 Feb 2025
FIFA Foundation
FIFA Foundation establishes Safe Football Support Unit
20 Dec 2024
Load more
^
Cookie Settings