FIFA

Latest from Safeguarding

Surplus food from six FIFA World Cup 2026™ matchdays at Philadelphia Stadium was redirected to local families
Organisation
Food donated from FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches delivers boost to Philadelphia community
8 Jul 2026
GUADALUPE, MEXICO - JUNE 24: adidas Campaign Flag Youth Programme, Coca-Cola National Flag Carriers as part of the Coca-Cola Youth Programme, Mengniu Flag Bearers as part of the Youth Programme during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between South Africa and Korea Republic at Monterrey Stadium on June 24, 2026 in Guadalupe, Mexico. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Safeguarding
Safeguarding & Anti-Discrimination Venue Managers’ crucial role at FIFA World Cup 2026
29 Jun 2026
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MAY 27: Visit to FIFA by the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers at the Home of FIFA on May 27, 2026 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Marcio Machado/FIFA)
Organisation
Council of Europe Committee of Ministers delegation visits the Home of FIFA
27 May 2026
FIFA and GIZ initiative - Women's football
Women's Football
FIFA, GIZ and La Guilde webinar highlights how women’s football can drive lasting social change
8 Apr 2026
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 23: Children play soccer in Soweto township on June 23, 2009 in Johannesburg, South Africa. South Africa is currently hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup tournament (Photo by Jeff Mitchell - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Council
Landmark Safeguarding Policy to strengthen protection across global football
2 Apr 2026
KYRGYZ REPUBLIC - MARCH 24: FIFA Talent Development Scheme in Kyrgyz Republic. (Photo supplied by Kyrgyz Football Union)
Talent development
Kyrgyz Republic football takes another step forward with FIFA Talent Academy milestone event
25 Mar 2026
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 19: FIFA Council Meeting on March 19, 2026 at House of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Marcio Machado/FIFA)
FIFA Council
FIFA Council highlights power of football and the FIFA World Cup™ to build bridges and promote peace
19 Mar 2026
Legal
FIFA launches parental handbook to support families navigating agent representation in youth football
12 Mar 2026
FIFA publishes new edition of Guide to Submitting a Minor Application
Legal
FIFA publishes new edition of Guide to Submitting a Minor Application
18 Feb 2026
FIFA Talent Academy Milestone Event in Anguilla
Talent development
FIFA Talent Academy Milestone Event in Anguilla a 'dream come true'
27 Jan 2026
CASABLANCA, MOROCCO - OCTOBER 29: Football Unites the world flag seen before the FIFA Unites: Women's Series 2025 match between Tunisia and Afghan Women United on October 29, 2025 in Casablanca, Morocco. (Photo by Mahmoud Khaled - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (October 2025)
5 Nov 2025
YourSide officially launches to strengthen the combat against abuse in football
Social Responsibility
YourSide officially launches, providing support and guidance to those affected by abuse in football
8 Oct 2025
Young students take part in a football match after the inauguration of the new FIFA Arena mini-football pitch installed at Maria Regina College Primary School in St Paul’s Bay, Malta, 15 September 2025, as part of the FIFA Arena project.
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (September 2025)
4 Oct 2025
The All Nepal Football Association (ANFA), with the support of funding from the FIFA Forward Development Programme, is launching a comprehensive and formal safeguarding plan to be implemented nationwide
Safeguarding
New safeguarding training in Nepal to benefit broader community
25 Aug 2025
BURTON UPON TRENT, ENGLAND - MAY 22: General images during the FIFA Guardians conference at St George's Park on May 22, 2025 in Burton upon Trent, England. (Photo by FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Safeguarding
Creating safe spaces for all: FIFA organises safeguarding workshops in Morocco, England and Paraguay
15 Aug 2025
FIFA Football for Schools launch in Nepal | Photo: All Nepal Football Association-ANFA
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (July 2025)
1 Aug 2025
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 01: A sign against abuse is displayed in the Denmark dressing room prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match between Haiti and Denmark at Perth Rectangular Stadium on August 01, 2023 in Perth / Boorloo, Australia. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Safeguarding
FIFA, African Union Sports Council and CAF share insightful discussions on safeguarding
12 Jun 2025
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MAY 21: FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström during a meeting with Delegation of the Committee on Culture, Science, Education and Media of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) at the Home of FIFA on May 21, 2025 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Organisation
Council of Europe Committee visits Home of FIFA as collaboration continues
23 May 2025
FIFA Foundation
Safe Football Support Unit appoints lead
30 Apr 2025
Rome, Italy - February 2: FIFA President Gianni Infantino at World Leaders Summit on Children's Rights on February 2, 2025 in Rome.
President
FIFA President tells children’s rights summit that “football is a magic tool for education”
4 Feb 2025
MARRAKECH, MOROCCO - SEPTEMBER 15: Local Moroccan boys play a game of football on September 15, 2014 in Marrakech, Morocco. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
FIFA Foundation
FIFA Foundation establishes Safe Football Support Unit
20 Dec 2024
Cookie Settings