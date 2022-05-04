Our work aims at fully integrating safeguarding and the protection of all stakeholders (with special attention on children, youth, women and other vulnerable adults) in the complete tournament lifecycle (from bidding to legacy).
Bidding processes – Full integration of Safeguarding and child protection in the bidding requirements and evaluation for Host Country selection.
Hosting requirements – full integration of safeguarding and child protection in Hosting requirements at city, venues and training camp levels.
Safeguarding Risk assessment for the Competition in collaboration with the local organising entity, local human rights commissions and other local statutory and expert agencies.
Tournament-specific safeguarding plans developed in consultation with local stakeholders, based on a comprehensive risk assessment. Safeguarding capacity building plan for all key stakeholders and teams (including players and their entourage).
Tournament-specific tools and guidance for reporting concerns, with on-site case management and referral services.
Legacy - Collaboration with the Local Entity in all legacy activities and with the Hosting MA to build a comprehensive organizational safeguarding strategy, in line with the FIFA Guardians programme, as part of the legacy of the tournament.