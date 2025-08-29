FIFA Health Education Animated Series launched to promote health in schoolchildren globally

Series of 11 animated videos in eight languages promoting health awareness in children aged four to 14 integrated into FIFA Football for Schools programme

Launch events in the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan kick off initiative that aims to reach under-privileged areas and provide global educational resource for families, coaches, schools and pupils

Topics include basic first aid and treating football injuries, dental hygiene, mental health and nutrition

The FIFA Health Education Animated Series has been launched during capacity-building courses in the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan with the innovative programme aiming to promote health awareness among schoolchildren globally. Woven into the FIFA Football for Schools initiative, which integrates the learning of life and football skills into the existing national education framework of each FIFA Member Association country, the FIFA Health Education Animated Series has a dual mission. It seeks to use the power of football to reach under-resourced communities with simple, clear health messages, while also providing a globally available resource for families, educators and coaches, empowering children to make informed, healthy decisions for life.

Health education animated series 00:24

It features 11 videos – currently available online in eight languages – that inform and educate children aged four to 14 about a range of vital health topics. Aligned with World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations and supporting key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the engaging and entertaining animations cover subjects from hand-washing and basic first aid on and off the pitch to nutrition and menstrual health. They are accompanied by printable infographics and clear guides for teachers to ensure the life-changing and potentially life-saving messages are heard and understood, and have a lifelong impact on health-related behaviours. “Health and well-being are the foundation of football's success at every level. Through FIFA’s global influence, we aim to create safe, enjoyable environments that promote life skills, cognitive growth, and healthy lifestyles. Our collaboration with UNESCO and WHO, calling globally for every school to become a health-promoting school, has developed a shared responsibility and with FIFA’s global platform we saw a clear opportunity to support this mission through football,” said FIFA Director of Medical, Dr Andrew Massey.

FIFA Health Education Animated Series launched to promote health in schoolchildren globally Previous 01 / 16 The FIFA Health Education Animated Series has been launched during capacity-building courses in the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan 02 / 16 The FIFA Health Education Animated Series seeks to use the power of football to reach under-resourced communities with simple, clear health messages 03 / 16 The initiative’s worldwide roll-out began with three-day events in the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan 04 / 16 The innovative programme is aiming to promote health awareness among schoolchildren globally 05 / 16 Emergency response training focused on how to call for help, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) education and the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED), 06 / 16 The FIFA Health Education Animated Series is integrated into the FIFA Football for Schools programme 07 / 16 FIFA Director of Medical, Dr Andrew Massey ran workshops for some 80 children 08 / 16 “Health and well-being are the foundation of football's success at every level,” said FIFA Director of Medical, Dr Andrew Massey 09 / 16 The FIFA Health Animated Series aims to build healthier, more productive generations 10 / 16 FIFA Legend Hristo Stoichkov was part of the FIFA delegation 11 / 16 FIFA Football for Schools Ambassador Hristo Stoichkov poses for a group photo 12 / 16 The initiative aims to reach under-privileged areas and provide global educational resource for families, coaches, schools and pupils 13 / 16 After emergency response training, the children were each awarded a “Heart Hero Certificate” to encourage them to use their knowledge to help others 14 / 16 Group photo during the FIFA Health Education Animated Series launch in Kyrgyz Republic 15 / 16 The FIFA Health Education Animated Series is also providing a globally available resource for families, educators and coaches, empowering children to make informed, healthy decisions for life 16 / 16 Woven into the FIFA Football for Schools initiative, the FIFA Health Education Animated Series has a dual mission Next

“Using the success of FIFA Football for Schools, we have leveraged FIFA’s global reach to transform football into a powerful tool for public health and empowering children worldwide. The FIFA Health Animated Series aims to build healthier, more productive generations. This initiative directly contributes to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being), Goal 4 (Quality Education), and Goal 5 (Gender Equality), by promoting lifelong health, equal opportunities, and learning through sport.” The initiative’s worldwide roll-out began with three-day events in the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan where Dr Massey and Khloud Sebak, FIFA Senior Health & Medical Projects Manager, ran workshops for some 80 children. After emergency response training focused on how to call for help, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) education and the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED), the children were each awarded a “Heart Hero Certificate” to encourage them to use their knowledge to help others.

Additionally, the educators present received printed copies of the infographics and teaching guides before following demonstrations on how they could be effectively integrated into classroom time.

The FIFA Medical team also participated in other activities that involved more than 300 schoolchildren – each of whom received an infographic in their own language on the importance of heart health – as part of the festivals marking the launch of the FIFA Football for Schools programme in each of the Central Asian countries.

“Why is it important for doctors to teach children what they have to do and what they have to learn?” said FIFA Legend and FIFA Football for Schools Ambassador Hristo Stoichkov, who was part of the FIFA delegation. “It’s important because, often, things happen on the pitch where we need to act quickly, and that’s why I believe that FIFA – and more specifically, FIFA Medical and FIFA Football for Schools – is so important. We have to understand this because first aid is always crucial. Things can happen afterwards, but it’s fantastic to have doctors explain this to kids.”

The entire FIFA Health Education Animated Series is available online.