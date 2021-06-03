Concussion and player welfare in focus for Living Football

Welcome to the latest episode of Living Football, FIFA's football magazine show. In Episode 6, we hear from Andrew Massey about his journey from Anfield and Windsor Park to Zurich to work as the Director of FIFA’s Medical department.

Massey talks about FIFA’s work to protect players during the COVID-19 pandemic, and provides an insight on how FIFA is tackling the topic of concussion and mental health in football. Joining him and host Jessica Libbertz are goalkeeping legend Petr Cech, live from Chelsea’s training ground, and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Christoph Kramer, who provide their own views on the subject.

Also in this episode, FIFA Legends Lindsay Tarpley and Ryan Nelsen speak with Samantha Johnson, looking ahead to the Olympic Football Tournaments, following the draw recently held in Zurich. They conclude their talk by looking ahead to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™.