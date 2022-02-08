FIFA and WHO reiterate call on world to #ACTogether

#ACTogether campaign features at FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021™

FIFA and WHO appeal to world leaders to provide fair access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments

Participating teams’ captains support #ACTogether campaign

FIFA is working with the World Health Organization (WHO) to encourage football fans, world leaders and policymakers to #ACTogether to end the COVID-19 pandemic, with a special campaign running throughout the FIFA Club World Cup 2021™ in Abu Dhabi.

"Football provides a unique platform to convey positive impactful messages for society," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. "Health comes first and during the FIFA Club World Cup, FIFA is united with all participating clubs to highlight the need for equitable access to tools to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, worldwide. Teamwork is essential, as nobody is safe until everyone is safe, and that is why we are calling again on everyone to #ACTogether."

"Teamwork is essential for success on the football field and in ensuring health for all people around the world," added WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "That is why the World Health Organization is proud to work with FIFA and our ACT-Accelerator partners at the FIFA Club World Cup to promote the need to share vaccines, tests and treatments fairly to protect people from COVID-19. If we all act together, we can end the pandemic."

The #ACTogether branding has been a familiar sight on the pitchside perimeter boards so far during the FIFA Club World Cup™, while the campaign video has been played on giant screens at the stadiums. The #ACTogether campaign calls on the world to come together to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.