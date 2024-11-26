Latest news about Health and medical

Llegada del Málaga CF. Marilú Báez
Málaga midfielder Luismi: "If there's a blow to the head, the first thing to do is leave the match"
26 Nov 2024
IFAB advisory panels review progress in trials aimed at improving participant behaviour in football
29 Oct 2024
Arsène Wenger to lead Task Force on Player Welfare
28 Oct 2024
Player welfare remains constant FIFA focus on World Health Day
7 Apr 2024
The IFAB approves permanent concussion substitutes among several changes to the Laws of the Game
2 Mar 2024
FIFA Legend Wanchope Watson encourages players to speak out about mental health
15 Feb 2024
FIFA closes landmark Medical Conference in Boston
7 Feb 2024
Gianni Infantino speaks of the importance of players’ welfare as he opens FIFA Medical Conference in Boston
6 Feb 2024
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025™ will inspire the next generation in Chile
28 Dec 2023
Víctor Camarasa: "It's important that FIFA is trying to help"
6 Dec 2023
World of football continues to take strides to raise mental health awareness
10 Oct 2023
FIFA President meets WHO Director-General to assess collaboration’s progress
23 Sept 2023
FIFA Launches the Women’s Health, Wellbeing, and Performance Project: Empowering Women in Sports
18 Aug 2023
Awareness and education in the spotlight as FIFA focus on heart health
16 Aug 2023
FIFA collaborate with local charity to promote heart health awareness at FIFA Women’s World Cup™
14 Jul 2023
2019-2022: four years of record-breaking achievements
17 Mar 2023
FIFA Council approves international match calendars
14 Mar 2023
Massey outlines FIFA’s medical priorities
6 Mar 2023
Living Football | A vital medical protocol in Qatar, a key environmental campaign and an inclusive sticker album
1 Nov 2022
Dalima Chhibber stresses the importance of Mental Health
11 Oct 2022
FIFA World Cup friendship benches to promote mental health
11 Oct 2022
