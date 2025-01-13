Fédération Yéménite de Football
Information
Contacts
Site officielwww.yemenfa.com
Addresse
Quarter of Sport Al Jeraf (Stadium Ali Muhsen),
P.O. Box 908 Sanaa,
AL-THAWRA CITY
Yemen
Contacts
Téléphone: +967-1/310 923
infos:gs.office@yemen-fa.com
Fax: +967-1/431 953
Organisation
Président
Ahmed Saleh AL EISSI
Vice Président
Hasan BA SHANFAR
Secrétaire Général
Hamid AL SHAIBANI
Trésorier
Mohamed AL-TAWEL
Responsable Médias/Communication
Moad AL-KHAMESE
Entraîneur sélection masculine
Noureddine OULD ALI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Ahmed ANAAM
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Mukhtar SALEH ALYARIMI
Coordinateur Arbitres
Gamal AL-KHWARABI
Coordinateur Futsal
Labeb AL MAHDI
