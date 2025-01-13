FIFA.com

Fédération Yéménite de Football

Fédération Yéménite de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.yemenfa.com

Addresse

Quarter of Sport Al Jeraf (Stadium Ali Muhsen),

P.O. Box 908 Sanaa,

AL-THAWRA CITY

Yemen

Contacts

Téléphone: +967-1/310 923

infos:gs.office@yemen-fa.com

Fax: +967-1/431 953

Organisation

Président

Ahmed Saleh AL EISSI

Vice Président

Hasan BA SHANFAR

Secrétaire Général

Hamid AL SHAIBANI

Trésorier

Mohamed AL-TAWEL

Responsable Médias/Communication

Moad AL-KHAMESE

Entraîneur sélection masculine

Noureddine OULD ALI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Ahmed ANAAM

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Mukhtar SALEH ALYARIMI

Coordinateur Arbitres

Gamal AL-KHWARABI

Coordinateur Futsal

Labeb AL MAHDI

Yémen Classement
CLASSEMENT MASCULIN COMPLET
Cookie Settings