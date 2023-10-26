Fédération Slovène de Football
Contacts
Site officielwww.nzs.si
Addresse
Predoslje 40 a,
p.p. 130,
SI-4000 Kranj
Slovenia
Contacts
Téléphone: +386-4/27 59 400
infos:fas@nzs.si
Fax: +386-4/27 59 456
Organisation
Président
Radenko MIJATOVIC
Vice Président
Danilo KACIJAN
Dejan GERMIC
Gvido MRAVLJAK
Stanko GLAZAR
Secrétaire Général
Martin KOZELJ
Responsable Médias/Communication
Matjaz KRAJNIK
Directeur technique
Matjaz JAKLIC
Entraîneur sélection masculine
Matjaz KEK
Entraîneur sélection féminine
Sasa KOLMAN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
David Andrew MCDOWELL
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Ziga DOBRUN
Coordinateur Arbitres
Darko CEFERIN
Coordinateur Futsal
Stane KOKALJ
