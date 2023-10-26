FIFA.com

Fédération Slovène de Football

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.nzs.si

Addresse

Predoslje 40 a,

p.p. 130,

SI-4000 Kranj

Slovenia

Contacts

Téléphone: +386-4/27 59 400

infos:fas@nzs.si

Fax: +386-4/27 59 456

Organisation

Président

Radenko MIJATOVIC

Vice Président

Danilo KACIJAN

Dejan GERMIC

Gvido MRAVLJAK

Stanko GLAZAR

Secrétaire Général

Martin KOZELJ

Responsable Médias/Communication

Matjaz KRAJNIK

Directeur technique

Matjaz JAKLIC

Entraîneur sélection masculine

Matjaz KEK

Entraîneur sélection féminine

Sasa KOLMAN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

David Andrew MCDOWELL

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Ziga DOBRUN

Coordinateur Arbitres

Darko CEFERIN

Coordinateur Futsal

Stane KOKALJ

