Fédération Roumaine de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.frf.ro

Addresse

House of Football,

Str. Serg. Serbanica Vasile 12,

022186 BUCHAREST

Romania

Contacts

Téléphone: +40-21/302 9150

infos:frf@frf.ro

Fax: +40-21/302 9192

Organisation

Président

Razvan BURLEANU

Vice Président

Gino IORGULESCU

Secrétaire Général

Radu VISAN

Trésorier

Adrian MITIRITA

Georgiana SCHILLO

Responsable Médias/Communication

Gabriel BERCEANU

Directeur technique

Mihai STOICHITA

Entraîneur sélection masculine

Mircea LUCESCU

Entraîneur sélection féminine

Massimo PEDRAZZINI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Kyros VASSARAS

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Augustus CONSTANTIN

Coordinateur Arbitres

Kyros VASSARAS

Coordinateur Futsal

Daniel PETCU

Roumanie Classement
