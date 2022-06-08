Fédération Roumaine de Football
Site officielwww.frf.ro
Addresse
House of Football,
Str. Serg. Serbanica Vasile 12,
022186 BUCHAREST
Romania
Téléphone: +40-21/302 9150
infos:frf@frf.ro
Fax: +40-21/302 9192
Président
Razvan BURLEANU
Vice Président
Gino IORGULESCU
Secrétaire Général
Radu VISAN
Trésorier
Adrian MITIRITA
Georgiana SCHILLO
Responsable Médias/Communication
Gabriel BERCEANU
Directeur technique
Mihai STOICHITA
Entraîneur sélection masculine
Mircea LUCESCU
Entraîneur sélection féminine
Massimo PEDRAZZINI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Kyros VASSARAS
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Augustus CONSTANTIN
Coordinateur Arbitres
Kyros VASSARAS
Coordinateur Futsal
Daniel PETCU
Organisation
