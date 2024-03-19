Fédération Uruguayenne de Football
Contacts
Site officielwww.auf.org.uy
Addresse
Guayabo 1531,
11200 MONTEVIDEO
Uruguay
Contacts
Téléphone: +59-82/400 4814
infos:presidencia@auf.org.uy
Fax: +59-82/409 0550
Organisation
President
Ignacio ALONSO
Vice President
Gaston TEALDI
General Secretary
Maria DIAZ
Treasurer
Ignacio ALONSO
Media And Communication Manager
Matias FARAL
Technical Director
Gustavo BANALES
National Coach Men
Marcelo BIELSA
National Coach Women
Ariel LONGO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Vazquez JORGE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Marcelo DE LEON
Referee Coordinator
Juan CARDELLINO
Futsal Coordinator
Kevork KOUYOUMDJIAN
Uruguay Classement
Uruguay Classement Masculin
Uruguay Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
9
Italie
Italie
1718.82
10
Croatie
Croatie
1717.57
11
Uruguay
Uruguay
1665.99
12
Maroc
Maroc
1663.39
13
États-Unis
États-Unis
1661.70
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
67
Cameroun
Cameroun
1388.90
68
Équateur
Équateur
1386.93
69
Uruguay
Uruguay
1379.09
70
Israël
Israël
1372.96
71
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
1355.45
15 mars 2024
