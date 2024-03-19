Fédération Uruguayenne de Football

Fédération Uruguayenne de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.auf.org.uy

Addresse

Guayabo 1531,

11200 MONTEVIDEO

Uruguay

Contacts

Téléphone: +59-82/400 4814

infos:presidencia@auf.org.uy

Fax: +59-82/409 0550

Organisation

President

Ignacio ALONSO

Vice President

Gaston TEALDI

General Secretary

Maria DIAZ

Treasurer

Ignacio ALONSO

Media And Communication Manager

Matias FARAL

Technical Director

Gustavo BANALES

National Coach Men

Marcelo BIELSA

National Coach Women

Ariel LONGO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Vazquez JORGE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Marcelo DE LEON

Referee Coordinator

Juan CARDELLINO

Futsal Coordinator

Kevork KOUYOUMDJIAN

Uruguay Classement

Uruguay Classement Masculin
Uruguay Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
9
Italie
Italie
Italie
1718.82
10
Croatie
Croatie
Croatie
1717.57
11
Uruguay
Uruguay
Uruguay
1665.99
12
Maroc
Maroc
Maroc
1663.39
13
États-Unis
États-Unis
États-Unis
1661.70

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
67
Cameroun
Cameroun
Cameroun
1388.90
68
Équateur
Équateur
Équateur
1386.93
69
Uruguay
Uruguay
Uruguay
1379.09
70
Israël
Israël
Israël
1372.96
71
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
1355.45

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Uruguayenne de Football

Mises à jour de Fédération Uruguayenne de Football

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

30th January 2021 Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Libertadores Cup, Final, Palmeiras versus Santos The winners trophy in profile PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12263863 DiaEsportivo
Compétitions FIFA
Tirage au sort de la Libertadores de la CONMEBOL 2024 : le parcours de qualification à la Coupe du Monde des Clubs de la FIFA 2025™ enfin connu
19 mars 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 22: FIFA Chief Operating Officer World Cup Heimo Schirgi during the FIFA World Cup 2030 Candidate Workshop Programme at HoF, Home of FIFA on January 22, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Organisation
Tenue à Zurich d’un séminaire pour candidats à l’organisation de la Coupe du Monde de la FIFA™
22 janv. 2024
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 15: FIFA Legend Cafu accepts The FIFA Fair Play Award on behalf of the Brazil senior mens national-team players during The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 at the Eventim Apollo on January 15, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Tom Dulat - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Organisation
La Seleção dit "NON au racisme" et remporte le Prix du fair-play de la FIFA
16 janv. 2024
The Best FIFA Football Awards
The Best FIFA Football Awards™
Les finalistes des The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 dévoilés
14 déc. 2023
Home of FIFA with FIFA World Cup Trophy
Organisation
Les associations membres transmettent les accords de candidature pour les éditions 2030 et 2034 de la Coupe du Monde de la FIFA™
30 nov. 2023
Toutes les actualités
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the 77th CONMEBOL Ordinary Congress on November 3, 2023 n Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Miguel Schincariol/FIFA)
Président de la FIFA
Le football envoie un message d'unité par le biais des décisions d'attribution des Coupes du Monde de la FIFA™
LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: The FIFA World Cup Trophy sits on display during the awards ceremony following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Organisation
La FIFA a reçu des déclarations d’intérêt pour l’organisation des éditions 2030 et 2034 de la Coupe du Monde de la FIFA™
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 04: A detailed view of the FIFA World Cup Trophy during the FIFA Virtual Council Meeting no.25 at HoF, Home of FIFA on October 04, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Organisation
Questions fréquemment posées (FAQ) – Coupe du Monde de la FIFA 2030 et 2034
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 04: FIFA Council takes key decisions on FIFA World Cup editions in 2030 and 2034 at its meeting held by videoconference HoF, Home of FIFA on October 04, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Conseil de la FIFA
Le Conseil de la FIFA prend des décisions clés concernant les éditions 2030 et 2034 de la Coupe du Monde de la FIFA™
FIFA_The-Best23_Puskas_Award_Media_Relese_16x9_v1_v2
The Best - FIFA Football Awards 2023
Prix Puskás de la FIFA : votez dès maintenant pour votre but favori
LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Légal
Un total de 440 clubs de toutes les confédérations ont reçu plus de USD 200 millions dans le cadre de la Coupe du Monde de la FIFA 2022™