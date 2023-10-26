Fédération Slovène de Football

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.nzs.si

Addresse

Predoslje 40 a,

p.p. 130,

SI-4000 Kranj

Slovenia

Contacts

Téléphone: +386-4/27 59 400

infos:fas@nzs.si

Fax: +386-4/27 59 456

Organisation

President

Radenko MIJATOVIC

Vice President

Danilo KACIJAN

Dejan GERMIC

Gvido MRAVLJAK

Stanko GLAZAR

General Secretary

Martin KOZELJ

Media And Communication Manager

Matjaz KRAJNIK

Technical Director

Matjaz JAKLIC

National Coach Men

Matjaz KEK

National Coach Women

Sasa KOLMAN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

David Andrew MCDOWELL

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Ziga DOBRUN

Referee Coordinator

Darko CEFERIN

Futsal Coordinator

Stane KOKALJ

Slovénie Classement

Slovénie Classement Masculin
Slovénie Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
53
Arabie saoudite
Arabie saoudite
Arabie saoudite
1441.40
54
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1437.57
55
Slovénie
Slovénie
Slovénie
1431.40
56
Paraguay
Paraguay
Paraguay
1430.73
57
Jamaïque
Jamaïque
Jamaïque
1421.54

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
39
Philippines
Philippines
Philippines
1558.30
40
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1545.10
41
Slovénie
Slovénie
Slovénie
1543.75
42
Jamaïque
Jamaïque
Jamaïque
1542.94
43
Hongrie
Hongrie
Hongrie
1541.48

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Slovène de Football

