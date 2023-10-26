Fédération Slovène de Football
Site officielwww.nzs.si
Predoslje 40 a,
p.p. 130,
SI-4000 Kranj
Slovenia
Téléphone: +386-4/27 59 400
infos:fas@nzs.si
Fax: +386-4/27 59 456
President
Radenko MIJATOVIC
Vice President
Danilo KACIJAN
Dejan GERMIC
Gvido MRAVLJAK
Stanko GLAZAR
General Secretary
Martin KOZELJ
Media And Communication Manager
Matjaz KRAJNIK
Technical Director
Matjaz JAKLIC
National Coach Men
Matjaz KEK
National Coach Women
Sasa KOLMAN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
David Andrew MCDOWELL
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Ziga DOBRUN
Referee Coordinator
Darko CEFERIN
Futsal Coordinator
Stane KOKALJ
Slovénie Classement
Slovénie Classement Masculin
Slovénie Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
53
Arabie saoudite
Arabie saoudite
1441.40
54
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1437.57
55
Slovénie
Slovénie
1431.40
56
Paraguay
Paraguay
1430.73
57
Jamaïque
Jamaïque
1421.54
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
39
Philippines
Philippines
1558.30
40
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1545.10
41
Slovénie
Slovénie
1543.75
42
Jamaïque
Jamaïque
1542.94
43
Hongrie
Hongrie
1541.48
15 mars 2024
