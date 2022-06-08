Fédération Roumaine de Football
Site officielwww.frf.ro
Addresse
House of Football,
Str. Serg. Serbanica Vasile 12,
022186 BUCHAREST
Romania
Téléphone: +40-21/302 9150
infos:frf@frf.ro
Fax: +40-21/302 9192
Organisation
President
Razvan BURLEANU
Vice President
Gino IORGULESCU
General Secretary
Radu VISAN
Treasurer
Adrian MITIRITA
Georgiana SCHILLO
Media And Communication Manager
Gabriel BERCEANU
Technical Director
Mihai STOICHITA
National Coach Men
Edward IORDANESCU
National Coach Women
Christian DULCA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Kyros VASSARAS
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Augustus CONSTANTIN
Referee Coordinator
Kyros VASSARAS
Futsal Coordinator
Daniel PETCU
Roumanie Classement
Roumanie Classement Masculin
Roumanie Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
43
Algérie
Algérie
1480.24
44
Panamá
Panamá
1475.62
45
Roumanie
Roumanie
1472.73
46
Norvège
Norvège
1472.36
47
Mali
Mali
1469.81
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
43
Hongrie
Hongrie
1541.48
44
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1532.85
45
Roumanie
Roumanie
1524.64
46
Irlande du Nord
Irlande du Nord
1524.06
47
Thaïlande
Thaïlande
1518.37
15 mars 2024
Organisation
Le Président de la FIFA félicite la Roumanie à l’occasion du centenaire de sa sélection nationale masculine
8 juin 2022
+28
Compétitions FIFA
Tournoi Olympique de Football Masculin, Tokyo 2020 : 3ème journée en images
28 juil. 2021
+31
Compétitions FIFA
Tournoi Olympique de Football Masculin, Tokyo 2020 : 2ème journée en images