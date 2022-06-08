Fédération Roumaine de Football

Fédération Roumaine de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.frf.ro

Addresse

House of Football,

Str. Serg. Serbanica Vasile 12,

022186 BUCHAREST

Romania

Contacts

Téléphone: +40-21/302 9150

infos:frf@frf.ro

Fax: +40-21/302 9192

Organisation

President

Razvan BURLEANU

Vice President

Gino IORGULESCU

General Secretary

Radu VISAN

Treasurer

Adrian MITIRITA

Georgiana SCHILLO

Media And Communication Manager

Gabriel BERCEANU

Technical Director

Mihai STOICHITA

National Coach Men

Edward IORDANESCU

National Coach Women

Christian DULCA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Kyros VASSARAS

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Augustus CONSTANTIN

Referee Coordinator

Kyros VASSARAS

Futsal Coordinator

Daniel PETCU

Roumanie Classement

Roumanie Classement Masculin
Roumanie Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
43
Algérie
Algérie
Algérie
1480.24
44
Panamá
Panamá
Panamá
1475.62
45
Roumanie
Roumanie
Roumanie
1472.73
46
Norvège
Norvège
Norvège
1472.36
47
Mali
Mali
Mali
1469.81

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
43
Hongrie
Hongrie
Hongrie
1541.48
44
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1532.85
45
Roumanie
Roumanie
Roumanie
1524.64
46
Irlande du Nord
Irlande du Nord
Irlande du Nord
1524.06
47
Thaïlande
Thaïlande
Thaïlande
1518.37

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Roumaine de Football

Mises à jour de Fédération Roumaine de Football

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

FRANCE, PARIS - JUNE 01: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during a meeting at FIFA Paris Offices on June 1, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki- FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images).
Organisation
Le Président de la FIFA félicite la Roumanie à l’occasion du centenaire de sa sélection nationale masculine
8 juin 2022
YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 07: Gold medalists of Team Brazil celebrate on the podium during the Men's Football Competition Medal Ceremony on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at International Stadium Yokohama on August 07, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Tournoi Olympique de Football Masculin, Tokyo 2020
Le Brésil conserve sa couronne dorée
9 août 2021
SAPPORO, JAPAN - JULY 28: Luis Romo #7 of Team Mexico celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the Men's First Round Group A match between South Africa and Mexico on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sapporo Dome on July 28, 2021 in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)
Compétitions FIFA
Carton nippon, Brésil facile, adieu les Bleus
28 juil. 2021
YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - JULY 28: Koji Miyoshi #8 of Team Japan celebrates after scoring their side's third goal during the Men's Group A match between France and Japan on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at International Stadium Yokohama on July 28, 2021 in Yokohama, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - JULY 28: Hiroki Sakai #2 of Team Japan interacts with Hajime Moriyasu, Head Coach of Team Japan during the Men's Group A match between France and Japan on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at International Stadium Yokohama on July 28, 2021 in Yokohama, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - JULY 28: Teji Savanier #11 of Team France battles for possession with Yuta Nakayama #3 of Team Japan during the Men's Group A match between France and Japan on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at International Stadium Yokohama on July 28, 2021 in Yokohama, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - JULY 28: Hiroki Sakai #2 of Team Japan celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the Men's Group A match between France and Japan on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at International Stadium Yokohama on July 28, 2021 in Yokohama, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
+28
Compétitions FIFA
Tournoi Olympique de Football Masculin, Tokyo 2020 : 3ème journée en images
28 juil. 2021
SAITAMA, JAPAN - JULY 28: Matheus Cunha #9 of Team Brazil celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Men's First Round Group D match between Saudi Arabia and Brazil on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Stadium on July 28, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Compétitions FIFA
En route pour les quarts !
27 juil. 2021
Toutes les actualités
SAITAMA, JAPAN - JULY 25: Takefusa Kubo #7 of Team Japan celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Men's First Round Group A match between Japan v Mexico on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Stadium on July 25, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Compétitions FIFA
Du suspense jusqu’au bout
KASHIMA, JAPAN - JULY 25: Luis Palma #17 of Team Honduras celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Men's First Round Group B match between New Zealand and Honduras on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium on July 25, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournoi Olympique de Football Masculin, Tokyo 2020
Palma, pépite Bicolor qui rêve d'or
SAPPORO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Facundo Medina #14 of Team Argentina celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Men's First Round Group C match between Egypt and Argentina on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sapporo Dome on July 25, 2021 in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)
Tournoi Olympique de Football Masculin, Tokyo 2020
Des miraculés, un éliminé et des hôtes comblés
YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - JULY 25: Ragnar Ache #6 of Team Germany celebrates with team mates after scoring their side's second goal during the Men's First Round Group D match between Saudi Arabia and Germany on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at International Stadium Yokohama on July 25, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
+31
Compétitions FIFA
Tournoi Olympique de Football Masculin, Tokyo 2020 : 2ème journée en images
SAITAMA, JAPAN - JULY 25: Alexis Vega #11 of Team Mexico battles for possession with Hiroki Sakai #2 of Team Japan during the Men's First Round Group A match between Japan and Mexico on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Stadium on July 25, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournoi Olympique de Football Masculin, Tokyo 2020
Tournoi Olympique de Football Masculin, Acte II
CHOFU, JAPAN - JULY 22: Uriel Antuna #15 of Team Mexico celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's third goal during the Men's First Round Group A match between Mexico and France during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Stadium on July 22, 2021 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournoi Olympique de Football Masculin, Tokyo 2020
Les Bleus pour réagir, le Brésil pour enchaîner