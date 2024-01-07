Fédération Mozambicaine de Football

Fédération Mozambicaine de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.fmf.co.mz

Addresse

Avenida Agostinho Neto N°957,

Caixa Postal 1467,

MAPUTO

Mozambique

Contacts

Téléphone: +258-21/300 366

infos:fmfbol@tvcabo.co.mz

Fax: +258-21/300 367

Organisation

President

Fezal SIDAT

Vice President

Amir Abdul GAFUR

Gervaiso DE JESUS

Jorge BAMBO

Martinho MUCUANA

General Secretary

Hilario MADEIRA

Treasurer

Saide MOHOMA

Technical Director

Arnaldo SALVADO

National Coach Men

CHIQUINHO CONDE

National Coach Women

Luis FUMO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Jose Norberto DOS SANTOS

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Eduardo MAHUMANE

Referee Coordinator

Eduardo MAHUMANE

Futsal Coordinator

Pedro ROCHA

Mozambique Classement

Mozambique Classement Masculin
Mozambique Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
108
Guatemala
Guatemala
Guatemala
1188.17
109
Madagascar
Madagascar
Madagascar
1187.63
110
Mozambique
Mozambique
Mozambique
1184.49
111
Kenya
Kenya
Kenya
1181.92
112
Congo
Congo
Congo
1179.80

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
169
Belize
Belize
Belize
868.00
170
Seychelles
Seychelles
Seychelles
866.26
171
Mozambique
Mozambique
Mozambique
864.61
172
Irak
Irak
Irak
862.80
173
Bhoutan
Bhoutan
Bhoutan
853.48

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Mozambicaine de Football

Mises à jour de Fédération Mozambicaine de Football

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
2023, année faste pour Football for Schools
7 janv. 2024
JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN - MAY 18: A general view during the FIFA Women’s Football Development Workshop on May 18, 2022 in Juba, South Sudan. (Photo by After Dawn Media/FIFA)
Stratégie pour le Football Féminin
Dr. Mkumbuzi : "Il est temps de commencer à parler du cycle menstruel et de le banaliser"
9 nov. 2023
Football For Schools Launch in Mozambique
Football for Schools
Journée historique au Mozambique pour Football for Schools
11 sept. 2023
FRANCE, PARIS - JULY 12: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Mozambican Football Association President Feizal Sidat at FIFA Paris Offices on July 12, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Léo-Paul Ridet - FIFA)
Président de la FIFA
Le Président de la FIFA rencontre son homologue de la Fédération Mozambicaine
12 juil. 2022
Mohamed Zubya of Libya gets past Akram Tawfik of Egypt challenge during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Libya held at Borg El Arab Stadium in Borg El Arab, Egypt on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
Said Al-Wensh of Egypt and Mohamed Soula of Libya challenge for possession during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Libya held at Borg El Arab Stadium in Borg El Arab, Egypt on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
Omar Marmoush of Egypt celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Libya held at Borg El Arab Stadium in Borg El Arab, Egypt on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
Ismael Bennacer of Algeria on the attack during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Algeria and Niger held at Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida, Algeria on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
+6
Compétitions FIFA
2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers - Matchday 3
8 oct. 2021
Toutes les actualités
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - AUGUST 23: Maksim Chuzhkov of Football Union Of Russia celebrates after scoring a goal during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021 Group A match between Japan and Football Union Of Russia at Luzhniki Beach Soccer Stadium on August 23, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Octavio Passos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Coupe du Monde de Beach Soccer de la FIFA, Russie 2021
Tahiti, Espagne et RFU prennent la route des quarts
Coupe du Monde de Beach Soccer de la FIFA, Russie 2021
BSWC 2021 | Japon 1-7 RFU en vidéo
Coupe du Monde de Beach Soccer de la FIFA, Russie 2021
BSWC 2021 | USA 4-9 Paraguay en vidéo
Coupe du Monde de Beach Soccer de la FIFA, Russie 2021
BSWC 2021 | Tahiti 8-7 Mozambique en vidéo
Coupe du Monde de Beach Soccer de la FIFA, Russie 2021
BSWC 2021 | Espagne 5-3 EAU en vidéo
Coupe du Monde de Beach Soccer de la FIFA, Russie 2021
BSWC 2021 | Oman 3-2 Sénégal en vidéo