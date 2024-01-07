Fédération Mozambicaine de Football
Information
Contacts
Site officielwww.fmf.co.mz
Addresse
Avenida Agostinho Neto N°957,
Caixa Postal 1467,
MAPUTO
Mozambique
Contacts
Téléphone: +258-21/300 366
infos:fmfbol@tvcabo.co.mz
Fax: +258-21/300 367
Organisation
President
Fezal SIDAT
Vice President
Amir Abdul GAFUR
Gervaiso DE JESUS
Jorge BAMBO
Martinho MUCUANA
General Secretary
Hilario MADEIRA
Treasurer
Saide MOHOMA
Technical Director
Arnaldo SALVADO
National Coach Men
CHIQUINHO CONDE
National Coach Women
Luis FUMO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Jose Norberto DOS SANTOS
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Eduardo MAHUMANE
Referee Coordinator
Eduardo MAHUMANE
Futsal Coordinator
Pedro ROCHA
Mozambique Classement
Mozambique Classement Masculin
Mozambique Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
108
Guatemala
Guatemala
1188.17
109
Madagascar
Madagascar
1187.63
110
Mozambique
Mozambique
1184.49
111
Kenya
Kenya
1181.92
112
Congo
Congo
1179.80
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
169
Belize
Belize
868.00
170
Seychelles
Seychelles
866.26
171
Mozambique
Mozambique
864.61
172
Irak
Irak
862.80
173
Bhoutan
Bhoutan
853.48
15 mars 2024
