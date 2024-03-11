Fédération Autrichienne de Football
Contacts
Site officielwww.oefb.at
Addresse
Ernst-Happel-Stadion - Sektor A/F,
Meiereistrasse 7,
Postfach 340,
1021 WIEN
Austria
Contacts
Téléphone: +43-1/727 180
infos:office@oefb.at
Fax: +43-1/728 1632
Organisation
President
Klaus MITTERDORFER
Vice President
Johann GARTNER
Josef GEISLER
Philip THONHAUSER
Wolfgang BARTOSCH
General Secretary
Thomas HOLLERER
Treasurer
Christian WINKLER
Media And Communication Manager
Iris STOECKELMAYR
Technical Director
Peter SCHOETTEL
National Coach Men
Ralf RANGNICK
National Coach Women
Irene FUHRMANN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Gunter BENKO
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Ali HOFMANN
Referee Coordinator
Ali HOFMANN
Futsal Coordinator
Stefan GOGG
Autriche Classement
Autriche Classement Masculin
Autriche Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
23
Australie
Australie
1554.82
24
Ukraine
Ukraine
1553.35
25
Autriche
Autriche
1546.10
26
Suède
Suède
1531.13
27
Hongrie
Hongrie
1525.13
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
15
Islande
Islande
1843.79
16
Norvège
Norvège
1841.69
17
Autriche
Autriche
1836.08
18
Belgique
Belgique
1822.99
19
RP Chine
RP Chine
1803.40
15 mars 2024
