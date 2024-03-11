Fédération Autrichienne de Football

Information
www.oefb.at

Addresse

Ernst-Happel-Stadion - Sektor A/F,

Meiereistrasse 7,

Postfach 340,

1021 WIEN

Austria

Téléphone: +43-1/727 180

infos:office@oefb.at

Fax: +43-1/728 1632

Organisation

President

Klaus MITTERDORFER

Vice President

Johann GARTNER

Josef GEISLER

Philip THONHAUSER

Wolfgang BARTOSCH

General Secretary

Thomas HOLLERER

Treasurer

Christian WINKLER

Media And Communication Manager

Iris STOECKELMAYR

Technical Director

Peter SCHOETTEL

National Coach Men

Ralf RANGNICK

National Coach Women

Irene FUHRMANN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Gunter BENKO

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Ali HOFMANN

Referee Coordinator

Ali HOFMANN

Futsal Coordinator

Stefan GOGG

Autriche Classement

Autriche Classement Masculin
Autriche Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
23
Australie
Australie
Australie
1554.82
24
Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine
1553.35
25
Autriche
Autriche
Autriche
1546.10
26
Suède
Suède
Suède
1531.13
27
Hongrie
Hongrie
Hongrie
1525.13

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
15
Islande
Islande
Islande
1843.79
16
Norvège
Norvège
Norvège
1841.69
17
Autriche
Autriche
Autriche
1836.08
18
Belgique
Belgique
Belgique
1822.99
19
RP Chine
RP Chine
RP Chine
1803.40

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Autrichienne de Football

Mises à jour de Fédération Autrichienne de Football

