Croatia beats Tunisia on penalties

Only one meeting was on the program for this third day of the FIFA Series 2024™, and it was in Cairo that this game between Tunisia and Croatia took place, which was decided on penalties after a goalless draw, won by the Croats.

FIFA Series 2024 Egypt™ Tunisia 0-0 (4-5 PSO) Croatia

The Eagles of Carthage's starting eleven, largely reshuffled compared to the CAF Africa Cup of Nations squad, suffered against the technical ease of the Croats who had possession and created the most chances. It was ultimately on penalties that the fate of the match was decided, and the Croatians showed themselves the most skilful. The finalists at Russia 2018 and semi-finalists at Qatar 2022 will face Egypt this Tuesday March 26.

FIFA Series 2024 : Tunisia - Croatia Previous 01 / 04 Bruno Petkovic of Croatia is challenged by Hamza Jelasi and Dylan Bronn of Tunisia 02 / 04 Hamza Rafia of Tunisia is challenged by Luka Modric of Croatia 03 / 04 Luka Modric of Croatia battles for possession with Oussama Haddadi of Tunisia 04 / 04 Borna Sosa of Croatia battles for possession with Hamza Rafia of Tunisia Next

Unique opportunities presented by the FIFA Series™

The FIFA Series™ tournaments allow FIFA’s Member Associations to engage in meaningful games and share their experiences with counterparts from other parts of the world. The pilot project provides a chance for technical development, and participating teams have been applauding the unique opportunities presented by this initiative.

