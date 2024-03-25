African trio maintain perfect record in FIFA Series

After a short breather, the FIFA Series 2024™ made a busy return with seven matches across four countries. The final matches of the FIFA Series 2024™ were played today in Sri Lanka and Azerbaijan.

Central African Republic opened the matchday with a second successive win in Sri Lanka, while home side Azerbaijan followed up their opening victory over Mongolia with a draw against Bulgaria.

Cabo Verde and Guinea also maintained perfect records with wins in their respective Saudi Arabia-based groups.

🥁 Results

FIFA Series 2024 Algeria™ 🇧🇴 Bolivia 1-0 Andorra 🇦🇩

FIFA Series 2024 Azerbaijan™ 🇹🇿 Tanzania 3-0 Mongolia 🇲🇳 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 1-1 Bulgaria 🇧🇬 FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia™ A 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde 1-0 Equatorial Guinea 🇬🇶

FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia™ B 🇬🇳 Guinea 5-1 Bermuda 🇧🇲

FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka™ 🇨🇫 Central African Republic 4-0 Papua New Guinea 🇵🇬 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 2-0 Bhutan 🇧🇹

FIFA Series 2024™ (25 March) Previous 01 / 26 Godame Tieri of Central African Republic celebrates with Baboula Ghislain 02 / 26 Dangabo Hamissou of Central African Republic battles for possession with Joseph Wai Wai of Papua New Guinea 03 / 26 Yawanendji Christian Theodore of Central African Republic celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Godame Tieri 04 / 26 Khashchuluun Naranbaatar of Mongolia is challenged by Kelvin Pius John of Tanzania 05 / 26 Novatus Miroshi of Tanzania celebrates scoring his team's third goal 06 / 26 Abdul Hamisi Suleiman of Tanzania celebrates scoring his team's second goal 07 / 26 Dillon Senan de Silva of Sri Lanka celebrates scoring 08 / 26 Dillon Senan de Silva of Sri Lanka is challenged by Bikash Pradhan of Bhutan 09 / 26 Dillon Senan de Silva is challenged by Orgyen Wangchuk Tshering of Bhutan 10 / 26 M. Naizer Mohamad Fasal of Sri Lanka poses for a photo with team mates after playing his final game for Sri Lanka 11 / 26 Players of Azerbaijan defend a free kick took by Kiril Despodov of Bulgaria 12 / 26 Ramil Sheydaev of Azerbaijan runs with the ball during the FIFA Series 2024 13 / 26 M. Naizer Mohamad Fasal of Sri Lanka applauds the fans 14 / 26 Federico Bikoro Akieme of Equatorial Guinea battles for possession with Patrick Andrade of Cabo Verde 15 / 26 Morlaye Sylla of Guinea celebrates with teammates after scoring 16 / 26 Roberto Lopes of Cabo Verde jumps for the ball with Cristian Makake Bokoya and Luis Miguel Nlavo Nsue of Equatorial Guinea 17 / 26 Dante Leverock of Bermuda celebrates scoring his team's first goal 18 / 26 Basilio Ndong Owono of Equatorial Guinea battles for possession with Patrick Andrade of Cabo Verde 19 / 26 Tuguldur Gantogtokh of Mongolia is put under pressure by Kelvin Pius John of Tanzania 20 / 26 Dante Leverock of Bermuda celebrates scoring 21 / 26 Morlaye Sylla of Guinea celebrates with teammates 22 / 26 A detailed view of the match pennant in the dressing room prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Algeria match 23 / 26 Players of Andorra and Bolivia line up in the tunnel prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Algeria match 24 / 26 Eric de Pablos of Andorra heads the ball 25 / 26 Ramiro Vaca Ponce of Bolivia celebrates scoring his team's first goal 26 / 26 Robson Matheus Tome De Araujo Benegas of Bolivia battles for possession with Aaron Sanchez Alburquerque of Andorra Next

Bolivia 1-0 Andorra After losing to Algeria in a last-gasp thriller last Friday, Bolivia closed out their participation in the FIFA Series 2024 with a gritty win over Andorra. Ramiro Vaca's early header at the near post left the keeper with no chance with the Europeans unable to find an equaliser.

FIFA Series 2024™ | Bolivia 1-0 Andorra 03:00

Tanzania 3-0 Mongolia After seven games consecutive winless matches, Tanzania finally returned to winning ways. After a hard-fought contest the Taifa Stars came out on top with a 3-0 victory over Mongolia and can bid farewell to the FIFA Series 2024 Azerbaijan™ on a high. Kelvin John opened the scoring, finding the gap in the 49th minute to put his team ahead. Fourteen minutes later, Abdul Sopu followed suit, before Novatus Dismas scored the final goal in the 77th minute.

FIFA Series 2024™ | Tanzania 3-0 Mongolia 03:00

Azerbaijan 1-1 Bulgaria The Azerbaijan national team played their final match of the FIFA Series 2024™ today. A 1-0 win against Mongolia was followed up by a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Bulgaria. The Bulgarians initially took the lead through a goal from Filip Krastev before Musa Gurbanli levelled for Azerbaijan in the 87th minute.

Cabo Verde 1-0 Equatorial Guinea A superb Jovane Cabral goal proved the difference as Cabo Verde beat Equatorial Guinea at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium to make it two wins from as many starts this week.

FIFA Series 2024™ | Cabo Verde 1-0 Equatorial Guinea 03:00

Guinea 5-1 Bermuda This was another show of strength from Guinea at the FIFA Series 2024™ as the West Africans celebrated a 5-1 victory against Bermuda. Morlaye Sylla opened the scoring before Michael Findlay's team responded with Dante Leverock's equaliser. However, Bermuda had to play the second 45 minutes with ten men after Leverock was dismissed for a kick on Yasser Balde just before the break. Mohamed Bangoura (48'), Kandet Diawara (53'), Jules Keita (61') and Mamadou Kane (70') wrapped up the second victory for Guinea.

FIFA Series 2024™ | Guinea 5-1 Bermuda 03:00

Central African Republic 4-0 Papua New Guinea Central African Republic registered a comfortable win in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Christian-Theodor Yamanendji-Malipangou set Les Fauves (The Wild Beasts) on their way to their second victory at the FIFA Series 2024™, Tieri Godame starred with a hat-trick to put the tie beyond doubt.

FIFA Series 2024™ | Central African Republic 4-0 Papua New Guinea 03:00

Sri Lanka 2-0 Bhutan After their impressive performance against Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka went into the match against Bhutan as slight favourites - even though Sri Lanka are currently ranked 204th in the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, while Bhutan are ranked 184th. In the end, FIFA Series 2024 hosts Sri Lanka™ defeated the South Asians 2-0 thanks to goals from Dillon De Silva and James Kelaart.

FIFA Series 2024™ | Sri Lanka 2-0 Bhutan 03:00

Next matches