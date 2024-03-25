African trio maintain perfect record in FIFA Series

After a short breather, the FIFA Series 2024™ made a busy return with seven matches across four countries. The final matches of the FIFA Series 2024™ were played today in Sri Lanka and Azerbaijan.
Central African Republic opened the matchday with a second successive win in Sri Lanka, while home side Azerbaijan followed up their opening victory over Mongolia with a draw against Bulgaria.
Cabo Verde and Guinea also maintained perfect records with wins in their respective Saudi Arabia-based groups.
FIFA Series 2024 Algeria™ 🇧🇴 Bolivia 1-0 Andorra 🇦🇩
FIFA Series 2024 Azerbaijan™ 🇹🇿 Tanzania 3-0 Mongolia 🇲🇳 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 1-1 Bulgaria 🇧🇬 FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia™ A 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde 1-0 Equatorial Guinea 🇬🇶
FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia™ B 🇬🇳 Guinea 5-1 Bermuda 🇧🇲
FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka™ 🇨🇫 Central African Republic 4-0 Papua New Guinea 🇵🇬 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 2-0 Bhutan 🇧🇹
FIFA Series 2024™ (25 March)
Bolivia 1-0 Andorra After losing to Algeria in a last-gasp thriller last Friday, Bolivia closed out their participation in the FIFA Series 2024 with a gritty win over Andorra. Ramiro Vaca's early header at the near post left the keeper with no chance with the Europeans unable to find an equaliser.
Tanzania 3-0 Mongolia After seven games consecutive winless matches, Tanzania finally returned to winning ways. After a hard-fought contest the Taifa Stars came out on top with a 3-0 victory over Mongolia and can bid farewell to the FIFA Series 2024 Azerbaijan™ on a high. Kelvin John opened the scoring, finding the gap in the 49th minute to put his team ahead. Fourteen minutes later, Abdul Sopu followed suit, before Novatus Dismas scored the final goal in the 77th minute.
Azerbaijan 1-1 Bulgaria The Azerbaijan national team played their final match of the FIFA Series 2024™ today. A 1-0 win against Mongolia was followed up by a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Bulgaria. The Bulgarians initially took the lead through a goal from Filip Krastev before Musa Gurbanli levelled for Azerbaijan in the 87th minute.
Cabo Verde 1-0 Equatorial Guinea A superb Jovane Cabral goal proved the difference as Cabo Verde beat Equatorial Guinea at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium to make it two wins from as many starts this week.
Guinea 5-1 Bermuda This was another show of strength from Guinea at the FIFA Series 2024™ as the West Africans celebrated a 5-1 victory against Bermuda. Morlaye Sylla opened the scoring before Michael Findlay's team responded with Dante Leverock's equaliser. However, Bermuda had to play the second 45 minutes with ten men after Leverock was dismissed for a kick on Yasser Balde just before the break. Mohamed Bangoura (48'), Kandet Diawara (53'), Jules Keita (61') and Mamadou Kane (70') wrapped up the second victory for Guinea.
Central African Republic 4-0 Papua New Guinea Central African Republic registered a comfortable win in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Christian-Theodor Yamanendji-Malipangou set Les Fauves (The Wild Beasts) on their way to their second victory at the FIFA Series 2024™, Tieri Godame starred with a hat-trick to put the tie beyond doubt.
Sri Lanka 2-0 Bhutan After their impressive performance against Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka went into the match against Bhutan as slight favourites - even though Sri Lanka are currently ranked 204th in the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, while Bhutan are ranked 184th. In the end, FIFA Series 2024 hosts Sri Lanka™ defeated the South Asians 2-0 thanks to goals from Dillon De Silva and James Kelaart.
Next matches
