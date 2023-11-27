Spain scale new heights at summit of FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking

Reigning world champions strengthen grip on top spot

Germany leapfrog England into top three

Rankings contain record-equalling 198 FIFA Member Associations as in December 2025

A total of 119 relevant matches have been contested since the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking was last published. FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ qualifiers in Europe and South America, as well as the CAF preliminary competition for the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Los Angeles 2028, have prompted a shake-up in the standings.

Following convincing victories over England and Iceland that secured their spot at FIFA’s flagship women’s event next year, table-topping Spain (1st, unchanged) have set a new benchmark for themselves. Germany (3rd, up 1) join them and the USA (2nd, unchanged) on the podium, having established a slender two-point lead over England (4th, down 1). France (6th, up 1) and Brazil (7th, down 1) have also traded places. The rest of the top ten remains intact, although DPR Korea (11th, unchanged) are continuing to close in, sitting just over a point shy of tenth position.

Other notable developments include the Republic of Ireland’s best-ever showing (21st, up 2) and Türkiye’s top-50 debut (46th, up 5). Moldova (119th, up 14) were also standout performers, having gained almost 40 points and surged 14 places up the standings, making them the biggest climbers in this latest edition.

Meanwhile, Haiti (47th, up 2), Cambodia (113th, up 4) and Saudi Arabia (157th, up 3) have all entered uncharted territory in the global pecking order. However, there is less positive news for Bahrain (116th, down 8) and Georgia (132nd, down 7).

Despite conceding no fewer than 30 unanswered goals in their double-header against Comoros (187th, up 2) in the CAF qualifying competition for the Olympics, newcomers Sudan (194th) can now claim the bragging rights over their neighbours South Sudan (195th, up 1). As was the case in last December’s edition, the field once again features a record-equalling 198 FIFA Member Associations.

Leaders Spain (unchanged) Moves into top 10 None Moves out of top 10 None Matches played in total 119 Most matches played Bangladesh and India (4 matches each) Biggest move by points Mauritius (up 41.74 points) Biggest move by ranks Moldova (up 14 ranks) Biggest drop by points Djibouti (down 41.74 points) Biggest drop by ranks Bahrain (down 8 ranks) Newly ranked team Sudan Teams that are no longer ranked None