Spain regain top spot in FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking; Bangladesh climb high

Spain oust the USA from first place in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking

France fare well in a turbulent top 10

Bangladesh are the biggest climbers

Women’s football has enjoyed an action-packed two months, with continental competitions causing a shake-up in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking. England retained their European title by seeing off the challenge of Spain, Brazil successfully defended their South American crown, and the Solomon Islands took full advantage of New Zealand’s absence to lay claim to the Oceania throne.

World champions Spain (1st, up 1) had an impressive run to the final of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 with five back-to-back wins, which was enough to see them reclaim top spot in the ranking, a position they previously held from December 2023 to June 2024. The USA (2nd, down 1) have therefore been knocked off their perch, which they had occupied since August 2024. However, three convincing home wins in friendlies during this period have kept the Stars and Stripes in contention, and they are now sitting less than two points behind La Roja.

The top 10 has been shaken up completely since the June edition of the ranking, with France (6th, up 4) performing best among them. Les Bleues completed a flawless group stage at the European Championship before falling to Germany in the quarter-finals.

Brazil (7th, down 3) have lost ground despite picking up their ninth continental trophy. They lost to France prior to the tournament, which subsequently saw the Seleção held to two draws by a hard-working Colombia side in the group stage as well as the in final, before prevailing on penalties.

Further down the ranking, the Asian qualifiers for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ and the OFC Women’s Nations Cup have stirred things up. Bangladesh (104th, up 24) recorded the biggest jump in places and points (+80.51), courtesy of their historic both qualification for the AFC final qualifying tournament for Brazil 2027, following dramatic victories over Myanmar, Bahrain and Turkmenistan.

Vanuatu (100th, up 19) have also made considerable progress, as have the Solomon Islands (73rd, up 13), who have hit a new high in the ranking. No fewer than 10 teams are currently higher in the ranking than ever before, including Poland (26th, up 1), Haiti (49th, up 1), and Saudi Arabia (164th, up 1).

The full ranking can be viewed on Inside FIFA.