World's best in action

Live streams, match highlights, exclusives and more!
FIFA.com
Friday 17 October 2025, 10:00
Men's Ranking

Argentina and Germany headline top 10 reshuffle in latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking

  • Reigning world champions Argentina surge back into second spot

  • Germany return to the top 10 after a brief absence

  • Niger, Faroe Islands and Lesotho among biggest climbers

Following a thrilling round of 173 national-team outings that included FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifiers across five continents, and a flurry of friendlies, the October 2025 edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking serves up several eye-catching changes.

Spain (1st) have strengthened their grip on top spot thanks to back-to-back victories, shoring up the position they seized in the previous instalment when they ended Argentina’s reign that stretched back to April 2023. World champions Argentina (2nd, up 1), are hot on their heels, however. The Albiceleste have leapfrogged France (3rd, down 1) after Les Bleus were held to a costly 2-2 draw away to Iceland in the UEFA qualifying tournament.

Germany (10th, up 2) have reclaimed their place in the top 10 after a brief absence. Their resurgence comes at the expense of Croatia (11th, down 2), who dropped two points in a qualifier for next year's global showpiece in Canada, Mexico and the United States. Elsewhere near the top of the ranking, the Netherlands (6th, up 1) edged ahead of Brazil (7th, down 1), capitalising on the Seleção’s stumble in a friendly against Japan.

Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the International Friendly match between Puerto Rico and Argentina at Chase Stadium on October 14, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale

Amongst the rest of the top 50, Hungary (37th, up 4), Scotland (38th, up 5), Nigeria (41st, up 4) and Romania (47th, up 4) have all reaped the rewards of recent purple patches.

Yet the biggest gains come further down the standings. Niger (108th), Lesotho (144th) and the Faroe Islands (127th) have all climbed nine places. The latter’s impressive FIFA World Cup 26 qualifying run, including a shock victory over Czechia (44th, down 5), has earned them a significant points haul.

Leaders

Spain (unchanged)

Moves into top 10

Germany (10th, up 2)

Moves out of top 10

Croatia (11th, down 2)

Matches played in total

173

Most matches played

168 teams (3 matches each)

Biggest move by points

Faroe Islands (up 37.95 points)

Biggest move by ranks

Faroe Islands, Lesotho and Niger (up 9 ranks each)

Biggest drop by points

Sweden (down 27.63 points)

Biggest drop by ranks

Greece and Sweden (down 8 ranks each)

Newly ranked teams

None

Teams that are no longer ranked

None

Inactive teams, not ranked

Eritrea

Also making headway in this latest update are Kosovo (84th, up 7), who have reached a historic high, as well as Syria (86th) and Liberia (138th), who have both climbed six places. At the other end, Greece (48th) and Sweden (40th) have both fallen eight places after losing their most recent qualifying matches.

The full ranking can be found on Inside FIFA.

The next edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking will be published on 21 November 2025.

Related Topics
Men's RankingWorld RankingSpainUEFAArgentinaCONMEBOLFranceGermanyCroatiaMoroccoCAFNetherlandsBrazilHungaryScotlandNigeriaRomaniaNigerLesothoFaroe IslandsKosovoSyriaAFCLiberiaGreeceSweden
Cookie Settings