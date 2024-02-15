World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
122
1
Malawi
MalawiMWI
1149.4
123
1
Estonia
EstoniaEST
1148.76
124
Zimbabwe
ZimbabweZIM
1144.56
125
Cyprus
CyprusCYP
1143.42
126
1
Sierra Leone
Sierra LeoneSLE
1137.36
Highlights
124th
Current rank
40th
Highest Rank
131st
Lowest Rank
86th
Average Rank
39
Biggest climb
28
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
124--
2023
124124126
2022
125122125
2021
121107121
2020
108108111
2019
111109118
2018
114105118
2017
103101115
2016
102102131
2015
110107124
