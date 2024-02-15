World Ranking
Zimbabwe
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
124th
Current rank
40th
Highest Rank
131st
Lowest Rank
86th
Average Rank
39
Biggest climb
28
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|124
|-
|-
2023
|124
|124
|126
2022
|125
|122
|125
2021
|121
|107
|121
2020
|108
|108
|111
2019
|111
|109
|118
2018
|114
|105
|118
2017
|103
|101
|115
2016
|102
|102
|131
2015
|110
|107
|124
Zimbabwe Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?