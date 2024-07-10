FIFA.com

www.zifafootball.org.zw

Address

53 Livingstone Avenue,

Causeway,

P.O. Box CY 114,

HARARE

Zimbabwe

Contact

Phone: +263-24/279 8627

Email:admin@zifafootball.org.zw

Organisation

Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee

Lincoln MUTASA

General Secretary

Yvonne MANWA

Treasurer

Vusimuzi NYAMAZANA

Media And Communication Manager

Michael MADHODHA

Technical Director

Jethro HUNIDZARIRA

National Coach Men

Michael NEES

National Coach Women

Sithethelelwe SIBANDA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Norman MATEMERA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Joshua TIGERE

Referee Coordinator

Joshua TIGERE

