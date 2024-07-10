Zimbabwe Football Association
Official Sitewww.zifafootball.org.zw
Address
53 Livingstone Avenue,
Causeway,
P.O. Box CY 114,
HARARE
Zimbabwe
Phone: +263-24/279 8627
Organisation
Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee
Lincoln MUTASA
General Secretary
Yvonne MANWA
Treasurer
Vusimuzi NYAMAZANA
Media And Communication Manager
Michael MADHODHA
Technical Director
Jethro HUNIDZARIRA
National Coach Men
Michael NEES
National Coach Women
Sithethelelwe SIBANDA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Norman MATEMERA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Joshua TIGERE
Referee Coordinator
Joshua TIGERE
