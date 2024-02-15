World Ranking
Zambia
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
87th
Current rank
15th
Highest Rank
102nd
Lowest Rank
61st
Average Rank
28
Biggest climb
21
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|87
|-
|-
2023
|84
|81
|86
2022
|88
|87
|88
2021
|88
|85
|90
2020
|90
|88
|90
2019
|88
|79
|88
2018
|83
|72
|83
2017
|74
|74
|99
2016
|88
|67
|94
2015
|73
|50
|74
