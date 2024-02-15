World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
85
2
Luxembourg
LuxembourgLUX
1285.41
86
1
Bolivia
BoliviaBOL
1284.55
87
3
Zambia
ZambiaZAM
1275.71
88
9
China PR
China PRCHN
1273.78
89
2
Syria
SyriaSYR
1265.51
Highlights
87th
Current rank
15th
Highest Rank
102nd
Lowest Rank
61st
Average Rank
28
Biggest climb
21
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
87--
2023
848186
2022
888788
2021
888590
2020
908890
2019
887988
2018
837283
2017
747499
2016
886794
2015
735074
Football Association of Zambia's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Football Association of Zambia
