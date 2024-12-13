FIFA.com

Football Association of Zambia

Football Association of Zambia
www.faz.co.zm

Address

Football House,

Alick Nkhata Road,

Long Acres,

P.O. Box 34751,

LUSAKA

Zambia

Contact

Phone: +260-211/250 940

Email:generalsecretary@faz.co.zm

Fax: +260-211/250 946

Organisation

President

Andrew KAMANGA

Vice President

Justine MUMBA

General Secretary

Reuben KAMANGA

Treasurer

Owens BUNTELE

Media And Communication Manager

Sydney MUNGALA

Technical Director

Lyson ZULU

National Coach Men

Avram GRANT

National Coach Women

Nora HAEUPTLE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Chrispin KAMUNA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Derrick KAFULI

Referee Coordinator

Derrick KAFULI

Futsal Coordinator

Julio CHILUBA

