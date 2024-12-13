Football Association of Zambia
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.faz.co.zm
Address
Football House,
Alick Nkhata Road,
Long Acres,
P.O. Box 34751,
LUSAKA
Zambia
Contact
Phone: +260-211/250 940
Email:generalsecretary@faz.co.zm
Fax: +260-211/250 946
Organisation
President
Andrew KAMANGA
Vice President
Justine MUMBA
General Secretary
Reuben KAMANGA
Treasurer
Owens BUNTELE
Media And Communication Manager
Sydney MUNGALA
Technical Director
Lyson ZULU
National Coach Men
Avram GRANT
National Coach Women
Nora HAEUPTLE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Chrispin KAMUNA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Derrick KAFULI
Referee Coordinator
Derrick KAFULI
Futsal Coordinator
Julio CHILUBA
