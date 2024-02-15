World Ranking
Yemen
Yemen
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
149
Eswatini
EswatiniSWZ
1045.88
150
1
Dominican Republic
Dominican RepublicDOM
1040.77
151
1
Yemen
YemenYEM
1027.94
152
1
Liberia
LiberiaLBR
1024.11
153
1
Chinese Taipei
Chinese TaipeiTPE
1023.93
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
151st
Current rank
90th
Highest Rank
186th
Lowest Rank
142nd
Average Rank
25
Biggest climb
21
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
151--
2023
152152157
2022
154151155
2021
151145152
2020
145142145
2019
144137146
2018
135124140
2017
120112149
2016
148132178
2015
174165180
Yemen Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Yemen Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking