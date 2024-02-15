World Ranking
Yemen
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
149
|1045.88
150
1
|1040.77
151
1
|1027.94
152
1
|1024.11
153
1
|1023.93
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
151st
Current rank
90th
Highest Rank
186th
Lowest Rank
142nd
Average Rank
25
Biggest climb
21
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|151
|-
|-
2023
|152
|152
|157
2022
|154
|151
|155
2021
|151
|145
|152
2020
|145
|142
|145
2019
|144
|137
|146
2018
|135
|124
|140
2017
|120
|112
|149
2016
|148
|132
|178
2015
|174
|165
|180
Yemen Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?