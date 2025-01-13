Yemen Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.yemenfa.com
Address
Quarter of Sport Al Jeraf (Stadium Ali Muhsen),
P.O. Box 908 Sanaa,
AL-THAWRA CITY
Yemen
Contact
Phone: +967-1/310 923
Email:gs.office@yemen-fa.com
Fax: +967-1/431 953
Organisation
President
Ahmed Saleh AL EISSI
Vice President
Hasan BA SHANFAR
General Secretary
Hamid AL SHAIBANI
Treasurer
Mohamed AL-TAWEL
Media And Communication Manager
Moad AL-KHAMESE
National Coach Men
Noureddine OULD ALI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Ahmed ANAAM
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Mukhtar SALEH ALYARIMI
Referee Coordinator
Gamal AL-KHWARABI
Futsal Coordinator
Labeb AL MAHDI
Updates from the Yemen Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
FIFA Foundation
Record number of NGOs to participate in the FIFA Foundation Community Programme
13 Jan 2025
Football Development
Dubai regional office hosts financial governance workshops for four member associations
5 Nov 2021