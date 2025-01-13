FIFA.com

Yemen Football Association

Yemen Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.yemenfa.com

Address

Quarter of Sport Al Jeraf (Stadium Ali Muhsen),

P.O. Box 908 Sanaa,

AL-THAWRA CITY

Yemen

Contact

Phone: +967-1/310 923

Email:gs.office@yemen-fa.com

Fax: +967-1/431 953

Organisation

President

Ahmed Saleh AL EISSI

Vice President

Hasan BA SHANFAR

General Secretary

Hamid AL SHAIBANI

Treasurer

Mohamed AL-TAWEL

Media And Communication Manager

Moad AL-KHAMESE

National Coach Men

Noureddine OULD ALI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Ahmed ANAAM

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Mukhtar SALEH ALYARIMI

Referee Coordinator

Gamal AL-KHWARABI

Futsal Coordinator

Labeb AL MAHDI

Yemen Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Cookie Settings