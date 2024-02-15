World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
27
Hungary
HungaryHUN
1525.13
28
14
Nigeria
NigeriaNGA
1522.26
29
Wales
WalesWAL
1521.88
30
1
Poland
PolandPOL
1520.24
31
1
Ecuador
EcuadorECU
1519.2
Highlights
29th
Current rank
8th
Highest Rank
117th
Lowest Rank
58th
Average Rank
45
Biggest climb
25
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
29--
2023
292635
2022
281828
2021
191719
2020
181823
2019
221924
2018
191821
2017
191220
2016
121026
2015
17837
