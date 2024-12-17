The Football Association of Wales
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.faw.cymru
Address
Hensol,
Vanguard Way,
CF72 8JY Vale of Glamorgan
Wales
Contact
Phone: +44-29/2043 5830
Email:info@faw.co.uk
Fax: +44-29/2049 6953
Organisation
President
Steve WILLIAMS
Vice President
David JONES
Michael JONES
William WILLIAMS
General Secretary
Noel MOONEY
Treasurer
Leighton NORRIS
Media And Communication Manager
Owain HARRIES
Technical Director
David ADAMS
National Coach Men
Craig BELLAMY
National Coach Women
Rhian WILKINSON
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Mark ADAMS
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Philip THOMAS
Futsal Coordinator
Andrew HOWARD
Updates from the The Football Association of Wales
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
IFAB
The IFAB approves permanent concussion substitutes among several changes to the Laws of the Game
2 Mar 2024