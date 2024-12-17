FIFA.com

www.faw.cymru

Address

Hensol,

Vanguard Way,

CF72 8JY Vale of Glamorgan

Wales

Contact

Phone: +44-29/2043 5830

Email:info@faw.co.uk

Fax: +44-29/2049 6953

Organisation

President

Steve WILLIAMS

Vice President

David JONES

Michael JONES

William WILLIAMS

General Secretary

Noel MOONEY

Treasurer

Leighton NORRIS

Media And Communication Manager

Owain HARRIES

Technical Director

David ADAMS

National Coach Men

Craig BELLAMY

National Coach Women

Rhian WILKINSON

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Mark ADAMS

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Philip THOMAS

Futsal Coordinator

Andrew HOWARD

