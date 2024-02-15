World Ranking
US Virgin Islands
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
206
|818.57
207
|807.57
208
|796.78
209
|785.69
210
|741.61
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
208th
Current rank
149th
Highest Rank
208th
Lowest Rank
196th
Average Rank
44
Biggest climb
18
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|208
|-
|-
2023
|208
|204
|208
2022
|208
|207
|208
2021
|207
|207
|207
2020
|207
|207
|207
2019
|207
|199
|207
2018
|202
|198
|202
2017
|198
|195
|199
2016
|195
|177
|196
2015
|177
|171
|197
