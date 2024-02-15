World Ranking
St Vincent and the Grenadines
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
171
Bermuda
BermudaBER
972.36
172
Malta
MaltaMLT
967.29
173
St Vincent and the Grenadines
St Vincent and the GrenadinesVIN
953.47
174
Grenada
GrenadaGRN
950.99
175
Nepal
NepalNEP
948.05
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
173rd
Current rank
73rd
Highest Rank
180th
Lowest Rank
140th
Average Rank
47
Biggest climb
46
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
173--
2023
173173178
2022
178173180
2021
174167175
2020
168167168
2019
167167180
2018
180171180
2017
174169180
2016
179141179
2015
143110143
