World Ranking
Vietnam
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
103
1
|1197.47
104
6
|1196.97
105
11
|1194.58
106
1
|1194.48
107
8
|1192.13
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
105th
Current rank
84th
Highest Rank
172nd
Lowest Rank
119th
Average Rank
38
Biggest climb
41
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|105
|-
|-
2023
|94
|94
|95
2022
|96
|96
|98
2021
|98
|92
|99
2020
|93
|93
|94
2019
|94
|94
|99
2018
|100
|100
|113
2017
|112
|112
|136
2016
|134
|129
|146
2015
|147
|124
|153
