Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
103
1
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New ZealandNZL
1197.47
104
6
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz RepublicKGZ
1196.97
105
11
Vietnam
VietnamVIE
1194.58
106
1
Mauritania
MauritaniaMTN
1194.48
107
8
Namibia
NamibiaNAM
1192.13
Highlights
105th
Current rank
84th
Highest Rank
172nd
Lowest Rank
119th
Average Rank
38
Biggest climb
41
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
105--
2023
949495
2022
969698
2021
989299
2020
939394
2019
949499
2018
100100113
2017
112112136
2016
134129146
2015
147124153
