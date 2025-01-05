Vietnam Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.vff.org.vn
Address
National Youth Football Training Centre,
Le Quang Dao Str.,
Phu Do Ward,
Nam Tu Liem Dist.,
844 HANOI
Vietnam
Contact
Phone: +84-4/3734 4456
Email:international@vff.org.vn
Fax: +84-4/3823 3119
Organisation
President
Quoc Tuan TRAN
Vice President
Anh Tu TRAN
Trung Kien NGUYEN
Xuan Vu NGUYEN
General Secretary
Phu Van NGUYEN
Media And Communication Manager
Xuan Vu NGUYEN
Technical Director
Takeshi KOSHIDA
National Coach Men
KIM Sangsik
National Coach Women
Duc Chung MAI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Thanh Ha DANG
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Manh Ha LE
Referee Coordinator
Thi Trang VU
Futsal Coordinator
Anh Minh TRAN
