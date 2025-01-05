FIFA.com

Vietnam Football Federation

Vietnam Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.vff.org.vn

Address

National Youth Football Training Centre,

Le Quang Dao Str.,

Phu Do Ward,

Nam Tu Liem Dist.,

844 HANOI

Vietnam

Contact

Phone: +84-4/3734 4456

Email:international@vff.org.vn

Fax: +84-4/3823 3119

Organisation

President

Quoc Tuan TRAN

Vice President

Anh Tu TRAN

Trung Kien NGUYEN

Xuan Vu NGUYEN

General Secretary

Phu Van NGUYEN

Media And Communication Manager

Xuan Vu NGUYEN

Technical Director

Takeshi KOSHIDA

National Coach Men

KIM Sangsik

National Coach Women

Duc Chung MAI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Thanh Ha DANG

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Manh Ha LE

Referee Coordinator

Thi Trang VU

Futsal Coordinator

Anh Minh TRAN

