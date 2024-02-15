World Ranking
British Virgin Islands
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
205
|821.91
206
|818.57
207
|807.57
208
|796.78
209
|785.69
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
207th
Current rank
160th
Highest Rank
209th
Lowest Rank
186th
Average Rank
20
Biggest climb
17
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|207
|-
|-
2023
|207
|204
|209
2022
|209
|208
|209
2021
|208
|208
|208
2020
|208
|208
|208
2019
|208
|203
|208
2018
|207
|203
|208
2017
|205
|204
|205
2016
|204
|199
|204
2015
|199
|194
|202
British Virgin Islands Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?