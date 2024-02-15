World Ranking
Venezuela
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
50
2
|1453.76
51
5
|1452.59
52
2
|1447.2
53
3
|1441.4
54
2
|1437.57
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
52nd
Current rank
25th
Highest Rank
129th
Lowest Rank
71st
Average Rank
31
Biggest climb
37
Biggest fall
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|52
|-
|-
2023
|50
|49
|57
2022
|55
|55
|58
2021
|59
|28
|59
2020
|28
|25
|28
2019
|25
|25
|33
2018
|31
|29
|52
2017
|52
|51
|69
2016
|59
|46
|83
2015
|83
|45
|87
