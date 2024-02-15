World Ranking
Venezuela
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
50
2
Canada
CanadaCAN
1453.76
51
5
Cameroon
CameroonCMR
1452.59
52
2
Venezuela
VenezuelaVEN
1447.2
53
3
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ArabiaKSA
1441.4
54
2
Costa Rica
Costa RicaCRC
1437.57
Highlights
52nd
Current rank
25th
Highest Rank
129th
Lowest Rank
71st
Average Rank
31
Biggest climb
37
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
52--
2023
504957
2022
555558
2021
592859
2020
282528
2019
252533
2018
312952
2017
525169
2016
594683
2015
834587
Venezuelan Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Venezuelan Football Association
