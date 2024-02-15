World Ranking
Vanuatu
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
170th
Current rank
131st
Highest Rank
201st
Lowest Rank
168th
Average Rank
34
Biggest climb
21
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|170
|-
|-
2023
|170
|164
|170
2022
|164
|164
|166
2021
|163
|163
|164
2020
|164
|163
|164
2019
|163
|163
|166
2018
|163
|155
|163
2017
|157
|157
|195
2016
|175
|173
|194
2015
|193
|191
|201
Vanuatu Football Federation's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?