Vanuatu
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
168
Fiji
FijiFIJ
981.26
169
Cuba
CubaCUB
980.65
170
Vanuatu
VanuatuVAN
980.33
171
Bermuda
BermudaBER
972.36
172
Malta
MaltaMLT
967.29
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
170th
Current rank
131st
Highest Rank
201st
Lowest Rank
168th
Average Rank
34
Biggest climb
21
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
170--
2023
170164170
2022
164164166
2021
163163164
2020
164163164
2019
163163166
2018
163155163
2017
157157195
2016
175173194
2015
193191201
