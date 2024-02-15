World Ranking
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
64
2
Albania
AlbaniaALB
1382.69
65
8
Cabo Verde
Cabo VerdeCPV
1377.06
66
2
Uzbekistan
UzbekistanUZB
1376.5
67
6
Ghana
GhanaGHA
1363.42
68
3
North Macedonia
North MacedoniaMKD
1362.17
Highlights
66th
Current rank
45th
Highest Rank
119th
Lowest Rank
75th
Average Rank
41
Biggest climb
20
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
66--
2023
686875
2022
777785
2021
848386
2020
858485
2019
858289
2018
957296
2017
786080
2016
624874
2015
747176
Uzbekistan Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Uzbekistan Football Association
