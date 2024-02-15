World Ranking
Uzbekistan
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
64
2
|1382.69
65
8
|1377.06
66
2
|1376.5
67
6
|1363.42
68
3
|1362.17
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
66th
Current rank
45th
Highest Rank
119th
Lowest Rank
75th
Average Rank
41
Biggest climb
20
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|66
|-
|-
2023
|68
|68
|75
2022
|77
|77
|85
2021
|84
|83
|86
2020
|85
|84
|85
2019
|85
|82
|89
2018
|95
|72
|96
2017
|78
|60
|80
2016
|62
|48
|74
2015
|74
|71
|76
