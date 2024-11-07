FIFA.com

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ufa.uz

Address

Uzbekistanskaya street 98/A,

100011 TASHKENT

Uzbekistan

Contact

Phone: +998-71/230 9042

Email:uzb@the-afc.com

Fax: +998-71/230 9051

Organisation

President

Abdusalom AZIZOV

Senior Vice President

Ravshan IRMATOV

Vice President

Odil AKHMEDOV

General Secretary

Avaz MAKSUMOV

Treasurer

Gayratjon KHAMRAKULOV

Media And Communication Manager

Davron FAYZIEV

Technical Director

Guy KIALA

National Coach Men

Timur KAPADZE

National Coach Women

Vladimir PANOV

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Babur KHAIDAROV

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Laziz KUCHKAROV

Referee Coordinator

Vladislav TSEYTLIN

