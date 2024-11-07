Uzbekistan Football Association
Official Sitewww.ufa.uz
Address
Uzbekistanskaya street 98/A,
100011 TASHKENT
Uzbekistan
Phone: +998-71/230 9042
Email:uzb@the-afc.com
Fax: +998-71/230 9051
President
Abdusalom AZIZOV
Senior Vice President
Ravshan IRMATOV
Vice President
Odil AKHMEDOV
General Secretary
Avaz MAKSUMOV
Treasurer
Gayratjon KHAMRAKULOV
Media And Communication Manager
Davron FAYZIEV
Technical Director
Guy KIALA
National Coach Men
Timur KAPADZE
National Coach Women
Vladimir PANOV
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Babur KHAIDAROV
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Laziz KUCHKAROV
Referee Coordinator
Vladislav TSEYTLIN
