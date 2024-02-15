World Ranking
Uruguay
Uruguay
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
9
Italy
ItalyITA
1718.82
10
Croatia
CroatiaCRO
1717.57
11
Uruguay
UruguayURU
1665.99
12
1
Morocco
MoroccoMAR
1663.39
13
1
USA
USAUSA
1661.7
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
11th
Current rank
2nd
Highest Rank
76th
Lowest Rank
21st
Average Rank
32
Biggest climb
29
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
11--
2023
111117
2022
161316
2021
17817
2020
858
2019
558
2018
7522
2017
21921
2016
9912
2015
11820
Uruguayan Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Uruguayan Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking