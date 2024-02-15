World Ranking
Uruguay
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
11th
Current rank
2nd
Highest Rank
76th
Lowest Rank
21st
Average Rank
32
Biggest climb
29
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|11
|-
|-
2023
|11
|11
|17
2022
|16
|13
|16
2021
|17
|8
|17
2020
|8
|5
|8
2019
|5
|5
|8
2018
|7
|5
|22
2017
|21
|9
|21
2016
|9
|9
|12
2015
|11
|8
|20
